Petrino faces tough close to interim Razorback role with season ending
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bobby Petrino has coached at Arkansas before, but this run has been unlike anything he has experienced.
This time, he stepped into the interim role after Sam Pittman was fired on Oct. 5, following the 56–13 loss to Notre Dame. From that moment, the Razorbacks needed a steadying voice and someone to guide them through a season that slipped off track.
“Yeah, it’s been difficult,” Petrino said Monday.
The schedule had been demanding, and the Hogs had already dropped several games before he took over. They were facing injuries, inconsistency and frustration, and each week brought another tough assignment.
Arkansas hasn’t won since the coaching change. Instead, the team has faced repeated late-game struggles that led to four one-possession losses. Execution issues kept showing up at important moments, and Petrino acknowledged that those details were costly.
As the Razorbacks head toward Saturday’s game against Missouri, they sit at 2–9 overall and 0–7 in SEC play. In August, this roster expected to take a step forward.
Now the Hogs are trying to finish the year with focus and effort, even as the results have remained difficult.
Petrino said his priority was the players, the ones who had to walk into the building each day and keep preparing.
“We just tried to make it about the players and encouraging them to do well,” he said.
Staff shakeup adds to heavy load for Razorbacks
One of the biggest shifts came early in Petrino’s interim tenure, when Arkansas dismissed defensive line coach Deke Adams, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
Those changes were made to reset the defensive approach, though they added another layer of adjustment for the Razorbacks during the season.
Petrino said the changes were necessary, but the Hogs still struggled to produce consistent stops.
Late drives by opponents continued to hurt them, and each close loss followed a familiar pattern of solid stretches followed by breakdowns.
The offense also battled inconsistency. Arkansas found rhythm at times, then hit long stretches where drives stalled.
The Razorbacks worked to correct those issues, but they showed up even in games where the Hogs were close late in the fourth quarter.
The SEC schedule made everything more difficult. Arkansas faced three ranked opponents after Petrino took over. Those matchups showed how far the Razorbacks needed to go to keep pace in the league.
Petrino summed it up simply: “You’re trying to go out and compete. We haven’t been able to do that.”
Uncertain future as Hogs move into final week
Petrino also addressed his long-term future. When he accepted the interim job on Sept. 29, he said he hoped to earn consideration for the full-time position.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek began a national search at the same time and noted that the evaluation would be based on more than wins and losses.
As of Monday, Petrino said he had not been told whether he is still a candidate.
The Razorbacks are moving through their final week of preparation with the same message they’ve heard since he took over: effort, assignment focus and sticking together.
The Hogs have responded in practice, even as the season has worn on them.
Saturday’s game against Missouri will close the year at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas is hoping to show cleaner football than it has in recent weeks.
The Razorbacks have struggled in this matchup lately, and the Hogs are trying to build something positive with one final opportunity.
Petrino said he has stayed committed to giving the players structure through every step of the process. He recognized the challenges but made it clear the players never stopped working.
Whatever comes after Saturday will depend on the coaching search. For now, Arkansas is trying to close the year with discipline, while the Razorbacks wait to see how the next chapter unfolds. And for the Hogs, this week is about finishing what they started.
Key takeaways
- Petrino called his interim run “difficult” and kept the message centered on players.
- Arkansas has lost four one-possession games under his leadership.
- The Razorbacks close the season Saturday as the Hogs await the coaching decision.