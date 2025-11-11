Petrino breaks down LSU’s quarterback situation ahead of matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino is focused on an opponent that looks different every week at the most important position on the field.
The Razorbacks will face an LSU team still searching for consistency behind center. Both Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren have split snaps for the Tigers, and Petrino said Monday that Arkansas’ defense must be ready for either one.
“They played both quarterbacks so that was a little bit different,” Petrino said. “We’re familiar with both of them, obviously from last year. Have a lot of respect for Nussmeier and the way he’s played throughout his career.
“He hasn’t had the type of year that he thought he would have, but he’s still a really good player, and then we’ll have to be ready for both of them.”
The challenge of facing multiple quarterbacks, Petrino noted, extends beyond game planning. It means adjusting defensive pressure, timing, and coverage packages depending on which signal-caller takes the field.
LSU juggling quarterbacks
Nussmeier began the season as LSU’s starter after backing up Jayden Daniels in 2024.
He’s shown flashes of poise and accuracy, completing short passes efficiently, but the Tigers’ offense has lacked explosive rhythm in recent weeks.
Against Alabama, Nussmeier went 18-of-21 for 121 yards before giving way to Van Buren in the second half of a 20–9 loss.
Van Buren, who transferred from Mississippi State, brings a different dynamic to LSU’s offense. He went 5-of-11 for 52 yards against the Crimson Tide but extended plays with his feet, giving the Tigers a mobile option under pressure.
“They both can really throw the ball,” Petrino said. “We played against Van Buren last year and he played well against us and did a good job. He’s probably quicker to leave the pocket, quicker athletically leaving the pocket to get yards.
“Not that Nussmeier can’t run — because he’s done a really good job throughout his career of running and getting yards too — but Van Buren just has a little bit more suddenness and quickness to him.”
Preparing for unpredictability
Petrino expects LSU to remain tight-lipped about its quarterback decision until kickoff.
“But I’ll bet they’ll be non-committal the whole week, probably, and make us prepare for both of them,” he said.
That uncertainty forces Arkansas’ defense to spend additional practice time simulating both styles. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams’ group will have to manage Van Buren’s scrambling ability while staying disciplined against Nussmeier’s pocket accuracy.
For LSU, the two-quarterback approach has produced uneven results.
The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) are still searching for the right balance between stability and spark, and the Razorbacks hope to take advantage of any lingering indecision.
Razorbacks’ defensive emphasis
Arkansas’ defense has quietly shown signs of growth despite the team’s record. The unit held Mississippi State to 20 points before the bye and forced key red-zone stops.
Petrino said that balance and tackling will be critical in Baton Rouge, especially against an LSU offense that still has talented receivers and running backs despite its quarterback flux.
Petrino praised his team’s energy during practice, saying the players understand the importance of responding to adversity late in the season.
“They came out ready to work,” he said. “We just have to carry that into Saturday and do our job.”
The Razorbacks will face LSU at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium, where Petrino said he expects a physical game shaped by which quarterback LSU ultimately rolls with.
Key takeaways:
- Bobby Petrino said Arkansas must prepare for both Garrett Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren at LSU.
- Nussmeier brings experience and accuracy, while Van Buren adds speed and pocket mobility.
- LSU’s indecision at quarterback forces Arkansas’ defense to plan for two contrasting styles.