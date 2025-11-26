Petrino focused on ending season strong amid Razorbacks coaching rumors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the Bobby Petrino name all but marked off most coaching hot boards across the country, his candidacy for the job has gone dim.
As of Monday, athletics director Hunter Yurachek hasn't provided Petrino an update of where he stands as a candidate for the future.
"I have not," Petrino said during Monday's press conference about his candidacy for the job. "I haven’t thought about it. I’m just trying to work on making sure we finish this thing right for the players and the assistant coaches.
Amid a nine game losing skid, he is working to keep his team together ahead of the season finale Saturday when Missouri comes to town for the Battle Line Rivalry game.
His focus continues to be finishing the season strong with his players.
Petrino, who took over as interim head coach after Sam Pittman’s dismissal Sept. 28, acknowledged during a Monday media session stepping into the role at that juncture of the season hasn’t been easy.
"It’s been difficult," Petrino said of the coaching transition. "I can’t say it hasn’t been difficult. There’s a staff that was already in place. There are guys in the building that, you know, you didn't hire, you're trying to make it so everybody has a good experience.
"You're trying to go out and compete on the field, find ways to win. We haven't been able to do that. We've gotten very close a number of times and then just didn't follow through with it. So it hasn't been like the funnest thing I've ever done in my life, I can tell you that. But, you know, we just tried to make it about the players and them having, you know, encouraging them to do well."
Navigating Tough Times
Since Pittman’s firing following a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame, the Razorbacks have undergone significant changes including staff reshuffling, NIL concerns and mounting pressure on the program to get the next hire right.
Petrino’s 0-6 record as interim, including a handful of close losses, doesn't underscore the type of job he's done. In a results based business, he showed he could keep his players holding onto the rope even if wins weren't in the plans.
While many hold onto his rise to stardom in the SEC in the mid-2000's, most fans who want him hired are blinded by his success from 15 years ago as a reason he should be hired. The fact of the matter is it's been a decade since he coached a program to national relevance at Louisville.
In a business of 'what have you done for us lately' it's likely time to close one door and move on no matter how hard it might be to seal it shut.
Driven to Win
For Arkansas, Petrino’s composed stance delivers a message that despite the coaching search his internal focus remains the same.
He's looking for wins, a close to what's considered a feel good story at a place that he never wanted to leave. He considered Fayetteville his home, and if this is the last time he'll get to roam the sidelines with a headset on his team will go down swinging.
Should Arkansas upset Missouri Saturday afternoon, it shouldn't be a surprise. After all, the Razorbacks have come up short a half dozen times already.
A victory probably won't pull the interim tag off, but it certainly helps the next coach enter 2026 with some momentum with at least one SEC win.
What’s Next for Arkansas?
Yurachek has already crossed one name off his list after North Texas' Eric Morris was hired by Oklahoma State Tuesday.
That means the Razorbacks have zeroed in on a candidate, or its search is still at hand with Alex Golesh or Kane Wommack at the forefront.