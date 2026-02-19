Ten Players to Watch in the HBCU Legacy Bowl

In New Orleans, Saturday is HBCU Legacy Bowl game day.

Just four days after the city’s signature celebration—Mardi Gras—the Big Easy will recognize another essential element of Louisiana culture. The Pelican State has long been a nerve center of football between historically Black colleges and universities, with the annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling State serving as Louisiana’s preeminent intrastate rivalry.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the roster for Saturday’s showdown at Yulman Stadium, as well as five players to watch on each side of the ball. The players will be divided into two teams named for a pair of Hall of Fame HBCU coaches—Jake Gaither of Florida A&M (1945 to ’73) and Eddie Robinson of Grambling (1941 to ’97).

Five Offensive Players to Watch

Travaunta Abner, tight end, Alabama State

He jumped from one HBCU (Miles) to another without missing a beat, posting 100-receiving-yard games against Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.

Curtis Allen, running back, Virginia Union

This year’s Harlon Hill Trophy winner, as the most valuable player in Division II, rushed for a mind-bending 2,409 yards and 30 touchdowns, crossing the 200-yard threshold on four separate occasions.

Walker Harris, quarterback, North Carolina Central

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year threw for 24 scores in 2025, and torched rival North Carolina A&T for 380 yards through the air on Sept. 20.

Calvin McMillian, offensive line, Prairie View A&M

The lone first team All–Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive lineman on the Legacy Bowl roster helped open holes for one of HBCU football’s top freshmen in 800-yard Panthers running back Chase Bingmon.

Chauncey Spikes, wide receiver, North Carolina Central

A favorite Harris target who piled up nearly a third of his receiving yards total (208 of 664) on Nov. 1 at Howard.

Five Defensive Players to Watch

Bryce Cage, defensive line, Grambling State

Each Bayou Classic participant contributed one defensive lineman to the Legacy Bowl roster—the Tigers sent Cage, who blitzed Southern for four tackles for loss in defeat.

Domonique Davis II, linebacker, Central State

This tackling machine racked up 113 total for the Marauders and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Ckelby Givens, defensive line, Southern

Serving as a position-room foil to Baton Rouge and Grambling’s Cage is Shreveport, La., and Southern’s Givens, whose 9.5 sacks had the SWAC on its heels all year.

Quincy Ivory, defensive line, Jackson State

Formerly of Florida, Ivory made a seamless transition to SWAC life after transferring, ending the 2025 season with six sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

Jarod Washington, defensive back, South Carolina State

Named an FCS All-American by four outlets, Washington helped create a no-fly zone for the 10–3 MEAC champs with 21 pass breakups.

Full Rosters

Offense

Quarterbacks

William Atkins IV, South Carolina State

Kelvin Durham, Johnson C. Smith

Walker Harris, North Carolina Central

JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State

Cameron Peters, Prairie View A&M

Running backs

Curtis Allen, Virginia Union

Donerio Davenport, Jackson State

Reggie Davis, Alcorn State

Marquis Gillis, Delaware State

Jaquan Kelly, Winston-Salem State

Chris Mosley, North Carolina Central

Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State

Jerodd Sims, Florida Memorial

Wide receivers

JJ Evans, Norfolk State

Armone Harris, Clark Atlanta

Malik Hunter, Virginia State

DreSean Kendrick, Norfolk State

Makai Lovett, Edward Waters

Jon McCall, Kentucky State

Cameron Nelson, Mississippi Valley State

Deandre Proctor, Johnson C. Smith

Chauncey Spikes, North Carolina Central

Ronnie West, Clark Atlanta

Tight ends

Travaunta Abner, Alabama State

Kahlil Ashley-Diarrah, Fayetteville State

Caden Davis, Fayetteville State

Dupree Fuller, Southern

Offensive line

Daniel Bostic, Kentucky State

Treyvon Branch, Morgan State

Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State

Vincent Byrd Jr., Norfolk State

Isaiah Cook, Delaware State

Desmond Daniels, Alabama State

Charles Davis, Florida A&M

Jeremiah Frazier, Alabama State

Ashton Grable, Florida A&M

Jestus Johnson, Delaware State

Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman

Noah McKinney, North Carolina Central

Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M

Darius Meeks, Grambling State

Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State

Cesar Reyes, Howard

Korion Sharpe, North Carolina A&T

Roger Smith, South Carolina State

Defense

Defensive line

Michael Akins, Texas Southern

Tim Alderman, North Carolina A&T

Bryce Cage, Grambling

Ckelby Givens, Southern

Quincy Ivory, Jackson State

Jamal Jones, Bowie State

Michael Lunz II, South Carolina State

Noah Miles, Howard

Israel Nwokocha, Benedict

Shawn Robinson, Fayetteville State

Quincy Robinson, Delaware State

Tony Rountree Jr., Savannah State

Christian Smith, North Carolina Central

James Stewart, Tennessee State

Linebackers

Jamieson Alston, Winston-Salem State

Darrian Bell, Savannah State

Chris Calhoun, Elizabeth City State

Domonique Davis II, Central State

Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State

Erick Hunter, Morgan State

Matthew Leach, Fayetteville State

Jalili Lenore, Alabama State

Harold O’Neal III, Hampton

Reid Pulliam, Jackson State

Max U’ren, North Carolina Central

Defensive backs

Jadon Carter, Morgan State

Carlos Dunovant, Morehouse

Samuel Graham, Bowie State

Aaron Harris, North Carolina A&T

TJ Huggins, Florida A&M

Mikael King Jr., Tuskegee

Markel Linzer, Grambling

Daylan Long, Norfolk State

Deontre Morris, Alabama State

Evan Powell, Winston-Salem State

Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M

Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State

Darius Stokes, Florida Memorial

Daryl Taybron, Johnson C. Smith

Jelani Vassell, North Carolina Central

Jarod Washington, South Carolina State

Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman

Special teams

Kickers

Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T

Marko Jovisic, Mississippi Valley State

Punters

Elliot Janish, South Carolina State

