Ten Players to Watch in the HBCU Legacy Bowl
In New Orleans, Saturday is HBCU Legacy Bowl game day.
Just four days after the city’s signature celebration—Mardi Gras—the Big Easy will recognize another essential element of Louisiana culture. The Pelican State has long been a nerve center of football between historically Black colleges and universities, with the annual Bayou Classic between Southern and Grambling State serving as Louisiana’s preeminent intrastate rivalry.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the roster for Saturday’s showdown at Yulman Stadium, as well as five players to watch on each side of the ball. The players will be divided into two teams named for a pair of Hall of Fame HBCU coaches—Jake Gaither of Florida A&M (1945 to ’73) and Eddie Robinson of Grambling (1941 to ’97).
Five Offensive Players to Watch
Travaunta Abner, tight end, Alabama State
He jumped from one HBCU (Miles) to another without missing a beat, posting 100-receiving-yard games against Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman.
Curtis Allen, running back, Virginia Union
This year’s Harlon Hill Trophy winner, as the most valuable player in Division II, rushed for a mind-bending 2,409 yards and 30 touchdowns, crossing the 200-yard threshold on four separate occasions.
Walker Harris, quarterback, North Carolina Central
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year threw for 24 scores in 2025, and torched rival North Carolina A&T for 380 yards through the air on Sept. 20.
Calvin McMillian, offensive line, Prairie View A&M
The lone first team All–Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive lineman on the Legacy Bowl roster helped open holes for one of HBCU football’s top freshmen in 800-yard Panthers running back Chase Bingmon.
Chauncey Spikes, wide receiver, North Carolina Central
A favorite Harris target who piled up nearly a third of his receiving yards total (208 of 664) on Nov. 1 at Howard.
Five Defensive Players to Watch
Bryce Cage, defensive line, Grambling State
Each Bayou Classic participant contributed one defensive lineman to the Legacy Bowl roster—the Tigers sent Cage, who blitzed Southern for four tackles for loss in defeat.
Domonique Davis II, linebacker, Central State
This tackling machine racked up 113 total for the Marauders and won Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Ckelby Givens, defensive line, Southern
Serving as a position-room foil to Baton Rouge and Grambling’s Cage is Shreveport, La., and Southern’s Givens, whose 9.5 sacks had the SWAC on its heels all year.
Quincy Ivory, defensive line, Jackson State
Formerly of Florida, Ivory made a seamless transition to SWAC life after transferring, ending the 2025 season with six sacks and 14 tackles for loss.
Jarod Washington, defensive back, South Carolina State
Named an FCS All-American by four outlets, Washington helped create a no-fly zone for the 10–3 MEAC champs with 21 pass breakups.
Full Rosters
Offense
Quarterbacks
- William Atkins IV, South Carolina State
- Kelvin Durham, Johnson C. Smith
- Walker Harris, North Carolina Central
- JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State
- Cameron Peters, Prairie View A&M
Running backs
- Curtis Allen, Virginia Union
- Donerio Davenport, Jackson State
- Reggie Davis, Alcorn State
- Marquis Gillis, Delaware State
- Jaquan Kelly, Winston-Salem State
- Chris Mosley, North Carolina Central
- Jacorian Sewell, Alcorn State
- Jerodd Sims, Florida Memorial
Wide receivers
- JJ Evans, Norfolk State
- Armone Harris, Clark Atlanta
- Malik Hunter, Virginia State
- DreSean Kendrick, Norfolk State
- Makai Lovett, Edward Waters
- Jon McCall, Kentucky State
- Cameron Nelson, Mississippi Valley State
- Deandre Proctor, Johnson C. Smith
- Chauncey Spikes, North Carolina Central
- Ronnie West, Clark Atlanta
Tight ends
- Travaunta Abner, Alabama State
- Kahlil Ashley-Diarrah, Fayetteville State
- Caden Davis, Fayetteville State
- Dupree Fuller, Southern
Offensive line
- Daniel Bostic, Kentucky State
- Treyvon Branch, Morgan State
- Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State
- Vincent Byrd Jr., Norfolk State
- Isaiah Cook, Delaware State
- Desmond Daniels, Alabama State
- Charles Davis, Florida A&M
- Jeremiah Frazier, Alabama State
- Ashton Grable, Florida A&M
- Jestus Johnson, Delaware State
- Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman
- Noah McKinney, North Carolina Central
- Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M
- Darius Meeks, Grambling State
- Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State
- Cesar Reyes, Howard
- Korion Sharpe, North Carolina A&T
- Roger Smith, South Carolina State
Defense
Defensive line
- Michael Akins, Texas Southern
- Tim Alderman, North Carolina A&T
- Bryce Cage, Grambling
- Ckelby Givens, Southern
- Quincy Ivory, Jackson State
- Jamal Jones, Bowie State
- Michael Lunz II, South Carolina State
- Noah Miles, Howard
- Israel Nwokocha, Benedict
- Shawn Robinson, Fayetteville State
- Quincy Robinson, Delaware State
- Tony Rountree Jr., Savannah State
- Christian Smith, North Carolina Central
- James Stewart, Tennessee State
Linebackers
- Jamieson Alston, Winston-Salem State
- Darrian Bell, Savannah State
- Chris Calhoun, Elizabeth City State
- Domonique Davis II, Central State
- Stemarion Edwards, Alcorn State
- Erick Hunter, Morgan State
- Matthew Leach, Fayetteville State
- Jalili Lenore, Alabama State
- Harold O’Neal III, Hampton
- Reid Pulliam, Jackson State
- Max U’ren, North Carolina Central
Defensive backs
- Jadon Carter, Morgan State
- Carlos Dunovant, Morehouse
- Samuel Graham, Bowie State
- Aaron Harris, North Carolina A&T
- TJ Huggins, Florida A&M
- Mikael King Jr., Tuskegee
- Markel Linzer, Grambling
- Daylan Long, Norfolk State
- Deontre Morris, Alabama State
- Evan Powell, Winston-Salem State
- Travor Randle, Prairie View A&M
- Darnell Stephens, Fort Valley State
- Darius Stokes, Florida Memorial
- Daryl Taybron, Johnson C. Smith
- Jelani Vassell, North Carolina Central
- Jarod Washington, South Carolina State
- Antwone Watts, Bethune-Cookman
Special teams
Kickers
- Andrew Brown, North Carolina A&T
- Marko Jovisic, Mississippi Valley State
Punters
- Elliot Janish, South Carolina State
