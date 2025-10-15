Petrino, Razorbacks prepare for return of Texas A&M to Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in nearly 14 years, Bobby Petrino will take the field at Razorback Stadium as Arkansas’ head coach.
The veteran play-caller, serving as interim head coach, leads the Razorbacks into Saturday’s matchup with Texas A&M, the Aggies’ first visit to Fayetteville since 2013.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., marking Arkansas’ first Southeastern Conference home game of the season.
The Razorbacks enter their third league contest after a narrow loss at Tennessee, while Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC) takes its unbeaten record on the road for the first time in 2025.
Petrino, who last coached a game at Razorback Stadium in a 49-7 victory over Tennessee on Nov. 12, 2011, said the return carries weight, but his focus remains on execution.
“We’ve watched A&M play five of their six games at home, and the crowd definitely helped them,” Petrino said. “We need our guys to be loud and give our defense an advantage.”
Aggie defense among SEC’s best on third down
Few defenses have been as disruptive as Texas A&M’s front. The Aggies have totaled 21 sacks, third-most in the SEC, and 47 tackles for loss, forcing opponents into unfavorable situations and leading the nation in third-down conversion defense at just 20.8%.
“The challenge is they do it in a number of ways,” Petrino said. “They can bring four or five, sometimes overload one side. It’s an extensive package. We’ll have to communicate well, and being at home should help us with that.”
That communication will be crucial for an Arkansas offense that has been one of the nation’s best on third downs.
The Razorbacks rank third nationally, converting 57.1% of their attempts. They’ve also scored touchdowns on 87.5% of their red-zone trips, second in the country.
But turnovers have undone much of that success. Arkansas ranks last in the SEC in fumbles lost (six), placing 127th nationally.
“They’ve certainly impacted our results,” Petrino said. “When you’re in position to win and turn the ball over, that’s huge. Some are technique issues; some are just great plays by the defense.”
Play-calling rhythm remains a Petrino hallmark
Petrino’s offensive identity remains intact. He recalled how mid-series adjustments often dictate his decisions.
“As you go back through the previous series, you’re thinking, ‘What worked? What didn’t?’” Petrino said. “Once you get rolling and you’re out there, it just flows.”
That rhythm will be tested against a Texas A&M defense that thrives on disruption. According to ESPN’s advanced metrics, the Aggies have held opponents under 250 total yards in three of six games this season.
Arkansas counters with a balanced offense anchored by quarterback Taylen Green, who has developed chemistry with receivers Isaiah Sategna and Andrew Armstrong in recent weeks.
Aggie offense finding its own balance
On the other side, Petrino is familiar with the Aggie offense and its leader. Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed, once part of Petrino’s Texas A&M quarterback room in 2023, has emerged as a confident dual threat.
“Marcel came in late as a freshman, learned quickly, and brought leadership from the start,” Petrino said. “He’s got a great attitude, a great smile, and loves football. We’ll have to contain him and keep him from extending plays.”
Reed has completed 60% of his passes this season for 1,490 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
He added 21 total touchdowns last year, including three in the Aggies’ 21-17 win over Arkansas in Arlington.
His top target, sophomore receiver Mario Craver, a Mississippi State transfer, brings speed and explosion. Craver has 634 yards on 32 catches and four scores, including a 67-yard touchdown in last week’s win over Florida.
“We need to know where he is every play,” Petrino said. “He’s quick, explosive, and dangerous after the catch.”
Craver’s counterpart, junior KC Concepcion, adds another dynamic element with versatility in the slot and on jet sweeps.
“They do a good job spreading the ball around,” Petrino said. “You can’t just key on one receiver.”
Hogs look to clean up turnovers, exploit home-field advantage
Texas A&M’s offense will be without leading rusher Le’Veon Moss, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Sophomore Rueben Owens II, a former five-star recruit, is expected to start. Owens has averaged 5.8 yards per carry in 2025 and will share reps with Amari Daniels and freshman Kaden Durham.
“They have a number of backs that can run it effectively,” Petrino said. “Their system doesn’t change much, so we just need to defend their tendencies.”
For Arkansas, home-field advantage could prove pivotal. The Razorbacks have not hosted Texas A&M since Bret Bielema’s first season in 2013, when the Aggies edged out a 45-33 win.
With a chance to steady their season, Petrino said discipline — especially with ball security — will determine whether the Razorbacks can even their SEC record.
Key takeaways
- Petrino returns to Razorback Stadium for his first home game as head coach since 2011, facing a 6-0 Texas A&M team.
- Arkansas must fix turnovers after ranking last in the SEC in fumbles lost despite top-five national third-down efficiency.
- Texas A&M’s aggressive defense and the loss of running back Le’Veon Moss set up an intriguing matchup between two familiar offensive minds.