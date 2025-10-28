Wide receiver pledge announces decommitment from Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks continue to see its 2026 recruiting class free fall from inside the Top 10 toward the bottom half of FBS teams nearly a month after the firing of former coach Sam Pittman.
Missouri City, Texas 3-star wide receiver Robert Haynes has been committed to the Razorbacks since April, but amid all the fallout and uncertain future he's decided to reopen his commitment.
"I just want to thank the Razorback Family for all the love shown to me and my family," Haynes tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "We truly appreciate everyone we have met on this journey, but it is time to reopen my recruitment and find a program that has a winning culture and is ready to play high school talent early."
Even before the firing of Pittman, Haynes expressed concern in his recruitment, not having heard from the Arkansas staff as communication was at a standstill.
Haynes' reevaluation of his future follows along the lines of where college football is headed with fewer spots for high school recruits because of roster limits and popularity of the transfer portal.
Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek wants a coach who is eager to change the way recruiting is done with a philosophy much different than Pittman's and many coaches before him.
With the shift, Arkansas' next coach is said to have the resources next necessary to compete in the SEC through adding talent from the transfer portal, which is a stiff change from bringing in huge freshmen classes.
"The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen, they're going to go by the wayside, especially in football, and you've got to be able to really use that transfer portal," Yurachek said. "That takes some in-depth, advanced scouting across Division II, FCS, Group of Six and even Power Four so that when that transfer portal opens up, you're ready to hit the ground running and we're going to provide that staff with the resources they need to do so."
Haynes initially chose Arkansas over the likes of Louisville, Pitt, Arkansas State, Louisiana, UL-Monroe, UNLV, Sacramento State and many others as a result of a strong relationship with wide receiver coach Ronnie Fouch.
"When a position coach comes out to see you and spend some time with your family, it means a lot," Haynes said in April. "I can feel the family-oriented culture all the way from Texas just based off the coaches and how they speak to me."
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect attended Houston's Under Armour Next recruiting event where he displayed his speed and explosiveness en route to the camp's wide receiver MVP award April 19.
He has helped his Ridge Point High School team to an 8-0 overall record with 22 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns this fall.
As a junior, Haynes caught 32 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 for an average of 15 yards per reception.
He is currently ranked as the No. 1,118 ranked recruit in the nation, No. 166 among wide receivers and the No. 151 athlete in the Lone Star State for the 2026 cycle, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks class that once swelled to 27 commitments with a No. 9 ranking from 247sports has now dropped to just 13 verbal commits.
Arkansas 2026 Commit List
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough, Durant, Oklahoma
4-star WR Dequane Prevo, Bentonville
3-star S Tay Lockett, San Diego, California
3-star S Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
3-star DB Victor Lincoln, Lancaster, Texas
3-star S Daylen Green, Havana, Florida
3-star DB Jalon Copeland, Valdosta, Georgia
3-star DB Kyndrick Williams, Fayetteville
3-star OL Hugh Smith, Missouri City, Texas
3-star OL Tucker Young, Hot Springs
3-star WR Blair Irvin III, Bentonville
3-star OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
3-star ATH Ashton Dawson, Shreveport, Louisiana