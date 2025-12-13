Key running back set to return to Razorbacks for junior season

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell will return for his junior season in 2026.

After missing the final few games of the season, it seemed like Russell was preparing himself to enter the portal, especially with a new coaching staff in place led by Ryan Silverfield.

His decision provides an early indication that there will be plenty of roster continuity after quite a few years of seeing mass departures during the Sam Pittman era.

I will be returning for the 2026 season ALL IN 🐗 @RSilverfield pic.twitter.com/TCcsDTyAFA — Braylen Russell (@BraylenRussell) December 13, 2025

Russell’s announcement came late Friday evening, following speculation about his status through the early stages of the offseason.

As a sophomore, Russell appeared in nine games and contributed consistently in the Razorbacks’ rushing attack alongside senior transfer Mike Washington. He finished the 2025 season 55 carries for 286 rushing yards and five touchdowns and caught an additional four passes for 27 yards.

He sustained a concussion Nov. 15 during pregame warmups ahead of the LSU game which sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Local talent stays home

Russell was a highly-ranked four-star recruit coming out of high school, earning national recognition and ranking among the top backs in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports rankings.

He was the No. 354 player in his class, No. 25 among running backs and No. 4 player in the Natural State during his recruiting cycle.

He made his presence known nearly immediately as a freshman in 2024, as he recorded 354 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries, highlighted by a 175-yard effort against Mississippi State, his highest single-game output and most by a true freshman Razorback since Darren McFadden in 2005.

His trajectory was noted nationally, as he appeared on the Doak Walker Award Watch List ahead of the 2025 season, a list which recognizes the top running backs in college football. Should he remain healhty, the expectation should be that he can be even better as a junior.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell (0) stiff-arms Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Program in Transition

Russell’s decision is significant in the context of a coaching transition that saw Arkansas move on from Pittman and bring in Silverfield from Memphis.

Silverfield’s hiring marked a shift in leadership and strategic priorities for the Razorbacks program and it was never clearer than flipping some of the top in-state recruits in his first full day on the job.

Silverfield has emphasized culture building, physicality, retention of key players early in his tenure and adding to his roster through the transfer portal and high school ranks.

In addition to Russell, other key contributors such as linemen and skill-position players have publicly signaled their commitment to return for 2026.

Offensive linemen Caden Kitler and Kobe Branham have confirmed intentions to remain with the program Thursday to go along with defensive lineman Kevin Oatis, quarterback K.J. Jackson, and defensive end Quincy Rhodes.

Silverfield has also addressed the realities of the modern roster landscape, acknowledging the frequency of transfer portal movement and stressing expectations for players to invest in the Razorback project.

In recent comments, he cautioned that his vision is for athletes who “want to buy into what we’re building here,” which is the reality of such a competitive environment within the SEC.

Russell committed to the Razorbacks under former running backs coach Jimmy Smith, and stayed on once Kolby Smith was hired in the spring of 2024. Now, he will have his third different running backs coach since his arrival as former Florida State assistant David Johnson joins Silverfield's program.

Johnson has a proven a knack of getting the most out of his players, coaching 19 all-conference performers with at least one running back being drafted from 2018-2014.

