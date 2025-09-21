Pittman admits not much got fixed for Razorbacks in stunning loss to Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hang on, Arkansas fans, because this is either going to be the worst week you've had in a few years or one of the best if you enjoy chaos.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman was more gentle with his words later than most of the fans and some of the former players.
“We got a lot of work to do,” Sam said. “We tried to fix some things defensively. We were trying to fix some things from a week ago and I don’t know how much we got fixed to be perfectly honest with you, with a 500-yard day on us.”
None of that was changing some of the more positive Hog fans that see the world through Cardinal glasses about the possibilities.
That really doesn't matter. I've been hearing the same wild scenarios for over 60 years.
“The bottom line, you can name thousands of scenarios on there,” Pittman said. “We can’t let a team go 95 (yards) to take the lead on us. We just can’t, and they went by pretty easy. So we have to do a better job there.”
The loss highlighted continuing concerns after a road defeat to Ole Miss the previous week.
Arkansas has now allowed back-to-back opponents to top 480 yards of offense, a troubling sign with SEC play intensifying. Pittman’s blunt acknowledgment underscored just how pressing the defensive concerns have become.
Key moments turned the tide
Memphis’ comeback hinged on several game-changing plays in the fourth quarter.
With Arkansas leading 31-26 and just over six minutes remaining, the Tigers covered 94 yards in just 1:35, capped by a 64-yard touchdown run from Sutton Smith.
Soon after, as the Razorbacks advanced into the red zone, running back Mike Washington Jr. fumbled at the 9-yard line with 1:22 remaining. Memphis recovered, killing what would have been a go-ahead scoring opportunity.
On the ensuing possession, Memphis backup quarterback Arrington Maiden — pressed into action when starter Brendon Lewis briefly exited — carried what appeared to be half the Hogs' defense for an 11-yard run on third-and-8.
That scramble sealed the deal for the Tigers. Arkansas defenders admitted afterward they believed the play was contained before Maiden slipped away.
In other words, they admitted playing soft. Great defenses play through the whistle, not when you think they are being wrangled to the ground.
Defensive problems: Not just one play
Arkansas’ defense surrendered 489 total yards to Memphis, including 154 rushing yards in the second half. That breakdown underscored an inability to adjust as the Tigers shifted into tempo and spread formations.
Senior defensive tackle Cam Ball, one of the team captains, acknowledged fundamental issues.
“When he came in, we thought we had him bottled up … we should’ve put him on the ground,” Ball said. “Tackling in general, I just feel like as a whole we try to be too aggressive.
“Not setting down, and breaking down, and we don’t have to be overly aggressive on our tackles. We just have to go back to our fundamentals and our coaching.”
How long have we been hearing that around hear from a host of different coaches?
Former Razorback DJ Williams also criticized conditioning and depth, pointing to the defensive line’s fatigue in the second half.
“Cam Ball, I don’t know what it is, but when you get tired, it’s awful,” Williams said. “It’s hard football to watch. Even if we don’t have any depth in the d-line room, you have to figure out a way to not hurt your team because you’re tired.”
Offensive bright spots, missed opportunities
While the defense struggled, Arkansas’ offense produced enough to win — or so it seemed.
Quarterback Taylen Green again led the way, accounting for both passing and rushing yardage.
The Razorbacks scored 28 points in the first half, marking the fourth straight game with at least 28 before intermission — a program first.
But turnovers and miscues defined the finish.
Green threw multiple interceptions, and Washington’s fumble inside the 10-yard line loomed as the most decisive mistake.
The Razorbacks’ offense finished with more than 450 yards but failed to score in the final 20 minutes.
Arkansas’ offensive line provided strong pass protection most of the night, but the inability to convert red-zone trips into points left the door open.
Memphis capitalized, completing the comeback with two late scoring drives.
Implications, looking ahead
The defeat drops Arkansas to 2-2 and compounds the sting of last week’s SEC loss at Ole Miss.
Defensive breakdowns, inconsistent tackling, and questionable depth have now been the main story for two straight games.
With Notre Dame next week, then a brutal lieup of SEC teams, the Razorbacks face the reality that defensive adjustments must happen quickly.
Pittman’s comments echoed a larger concern — whether the program can reestablish a defensive identity.
“We tried to fix some things from last week,” he said, “and I don’t know how much we got fixed.”
Sorry, Sam, but all you did was find out things are getting worse almost every week.
Key takeaways
• Leads don’t matter without defensive consistency — Arkansas gave up an 18-point advantage due to failure to stop big plays and generate late-game stops.
• Tackling and fundamentals broke down — Multiple missed tackles, over-aggression, and lapses in containment were evident, especially in the trenches and crucial fourth-quarter moments.
• Offense did enough; turnovers undid them — The Razorbacks’ offense moved the ball well, but critical interceptions and a late fumble inside the red zone sealed their fate.