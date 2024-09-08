Pittman: Razorbacks Have to Learn to Finish Games Like OSU
Bumps, bruises, aches and pains had to be part of what the Arkansas Razorbacks collectively woke up to on Sunday morning following their rough-and-tumble encounter at Oklahoma State the day before.
All of that physical discomfort was nothing compared to the mental and emotional suffering the Hogs experienced.
Everyone in America who knows Sam Pittman coaches Arkansas also knows the Hogs gave one away to OSU, blowing a 14-point halftime lead to lose 39-31 in double overtime before a hostile sellout crowd and national TV audience.
In victory, teams are supposed to celebrate for 24 hours before moving on to prepare for the next encounter. Ditto for defeat.
"We’ve got to flush it," Pittman said during his post-game comments in Stillwater following the gut-wrenching loss. "We had to flush last week. Gotta flush it and head toward the next one. I think they will, to be honest with you."
The Razorbacks routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-0 in their opener 10 days ago, scoring on all 10 possessions. They probably celebrated just for the ride home from that road game in Little Rock before focusing on No. 16-ranked Oklahoma State.
It paid off in a dominant first half that convinced everyone Arkansas was the better team. The Hogs were so good it seemed likely, against my better judgment perhaps, that they'd be competitive to the end in every game this season.
OSU coach Mike Gundy unabashedly praised Arkansas' coaching staff for how the Hogs schooled his guys in the opening half.
"Their coaches had better concepts and schemes than our coaches did," Gundy admitted. "Our players got out of position some, but for the most part, particularly through the first quarter and a half, they had better concepts, did a better job of scheming than we did.
"I thought they out-coached us in the first half. Again, I have to watch the tape, but they got us on six or eight plays on their offense. Then, they got us on two or three concepts that they were using to slow us down in the running game."
It wasn't just scheme, it was performance.
Before the game, Gundy had never met Pittman, a fellow Oklahoma native, or coached against the Hogs. But the former OSU quarterback had more positive things to say about how Pittman and his staff rebuilt the team following last year's 4-8 record.
"They’re doing a good job over there coaching," he said. "They’ve improved their roster, guys, in the offseason with free agency (the transfer portal). They’re a better team, a much better team than what they were."
Gundy, whose teams are 97-24 in games in Stillwater, felt his team changed momentum with halftime adjustments.
"At halftime, our coaches were fantastic, the adjustments we made," he said. "The players were really good about absorbing information, not panicking, not pointing fingers, taking it back out on the field and executing it and playing much better, obviously."
Despite his disappointment, Pittman found a silver lining in the black cloud that dominated Arkansas' post-game locker room.
"I really like the team. I do. I think we’re going to roll up our sleeves on Monday and learn from the mistakes that we made, learn from the good things that we did today," Pittman said of his players. "We’ll be ready for that home opener against UAB. I think the kids will be excited to play."
Figuratively pointing to stats like Arkansas' big advantages in total offense (648-385), rushing (232-59) and time of possession (36:14-23:46), Pittman spoke to Hog fans when he added: "I mean, you can’t look at our team and say, 'Man, where do they go from here? They’re not very (good).'"
He knows the Hogs have talent that should play well in the SEC but heard every fan, writer and critic scream his team lost another close one, largely due to losing the turnover battle 3-1 and missing two field goals.
"We’ve got to learn how to finish games and hang on to the football," Pittman said. "I think if we do that, we’ll have a really good year."
HOGS FEED:
• Nobody will know what loss to Oklahoma State meant to Razorbacks until November
• What are Sam Pittman's latest moves with "whack-a-mole" with Razorbacks' special teams?
• Being Arkansas football fans must be life of misery
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook