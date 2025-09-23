Mike Gundy Buyout: How Much Oklahoma State Owes Ex-Coach After Firing
Oklahoma State on Tuesday fired coach Mike Gundy, the winningest coach in program history, two weeks after the worst loss of the Gundy era and on the heels of the Cowboys' first loss to Tulsa since 1998 this past Saturday. But, while it's undoubtedly a disappointing turn of events for Gundy, who is ousted just three games into the season, the veteran college football coach has quite a hefty payday coming his way, per the terms of his contract with the university.
What is Mike Gundy's buyout?
In college football, a buyout is what the university owes a coach if said coach is fired without cause, or terminated after a certain amount of time before the length of the contract is up. Gundy will be owed $15 million by Oklahoma State after his firing.
This is in line with Gundy's revised contract, which called for him to receive the $15 million were he to be fired within the first three years of the deal. Had he been fired in the fourth year of the deal, he would have been owed $10 million. After some "tense discussions," Oklahoma State in January of 2025 revised the terms of Gundy's contract on the heels of a 3-9 season, the program's first losing season since Gundy's inaugural campaign pacing the sidelines.
Per the terms of the new contract, Gundy's salary dropped by $1 million and his buyout was reduced to the $15 million figure. Gundy's old contract called for him to be paid a percentage of his remaining compensation if fired.
In 21 seasons coaching the Cowboys, Gundy went 170-90 while leading Oklahoma State to 12 bowl game victories. Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham has been named interim head coach, but a search for a long-term successor could be in the works.