Pittman, Razorbacks helplessly flailing in early stages of hot-seat season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was already on a hot seat coming into the season.
His seat just reached a scorching level following his team's 32-31 upset road loss at the hands of mid-major Memphis on Saturday at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
Consider ...
• Arkansas has lost back-to-back road games with late turnovers in each case being the proverbial nail in the coffin.
• In what has become a not-so-convenient theme, Arkansas has lost back-to-back turnover battles during one-score-margin losses.
• The Razorbacks are now 7-19 in one-score-margin games under Pittman, which includes a 2-10 mark since the 2023 season.
• A myriad of issues (aside from the turnovers) have conspired to forge losses: A soft, porous, and undisciplined defense; penalties in high volume on both sides of the ball; drive-killing negative-yardage plays; and an anemic second-half scoring offense are the biggest culprits in concert with the giveaways.
Pittman's job security is dicey at best, and the post-game grades reflect a team that on Saturday appeared poorly prepared and poorly coached.
Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) had won the last two meetings between the two schools, but Memphis (4-0) added Saturday's triumph to its victories in the first three meetings as the all-time series is advantage Tigers at 4-2. The previous five meetings were held between 1992-98.
Hogs Offense
Arkansas got its worst performance of the season from senior quarterback Taylen Green, who hit only 18-of-34 passing for 325 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to go with 53 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
It was Green's worst completion efficiency and lowest touchdown production of the season.
Green's lone touchdown came on the third play from scrimmage, a 62-yard bomb to tight end-half back Rohan Jones, who finished the contest with 102 yards on two receptions and two total touchdowns (included a five-yard rush into the end zone).
Green's pass protection was often shaky with breakdowns on both side of the line. His two interceptions tied his season high for a single game.
Through four games, Green is 81-of-126 passing for 1,191 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions to go with 360 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing on 44 carries.
Transfer running back Mike Washington, Jr., had the costliest turnover of the game when he fumbled at the Memphis seven-yard-line with 1:18 remaining in the contest and Arkansas trailing 32-31.
The play was reminiscent of the Hogs' lost fumble while driving deep into Ole Miss territory a week ago in a 41-25 road loss.
On Saturday, Washington failed to record at least 100 scrimmage yards for the first time this season as he finished with 70 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 15 carries to go with 14 yards receiving on two catches out of the backfield.
Known for making multiple explosion plays of 20-yards-or-more, Washington's best play from scrimmage was a 17-yard run.
Through four games, Washington has a total of 423 scrimmage yards (330 rushing and 93 receiving) and five touchdowns (four rushing and one receiving) on a combined total of 52 touches (46 carries and six receptions).
Sophomore running back and Benton native Braylen Russell had a strong game on minimal touches: four carries for 47 yards, including a bruising 16-yarder into the end zone for a touchdown, and one reception for eight yards.
The team's leading receiver on the season, transfer O'Mega Blake, had six receptions for 60 yards.
On the season, Blake has 24 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Tight end Jaden Platt (two receptions for 44 yards) and receivers Jalen Brown (one reception for 42 yards), CJ Brown (two receptions for 31 yards), and Raylen Sharpe (two receptions for 24 yards) also aided the Hogs' cause on offense.
As a team, Arkansas piled up 500 yards of offense combined on the ground (175 yards and three touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry) and through the air (325 yards and one touchdown on 18-of-34 passing for 9.6 yards per attempt).
The Razorbacks picked up 23 first downs which included converting only 3-of-10 on third-down plays.
Arkansas' three turnovers (Green's two picks and Washington's fumble) meant losing the turnover battle once gain as Memphis had only two giveaways (both interceptions).
After having its way offensively in the first half by scoring four touchdowns, the Razorbacks managed only one score (a converted field goal) during the entire second half.
Although Arkansas' offense out-gained Memphis', the Tigers outscored the Hogs 15-3 in the second half
Arkansas' offensive grade: C-minus
Hogs Defense
Arkansas' defensive performance was as disappointing as ever under Pittman.
The Razorbacks yielded a season-high 290 yards rushing as two Rebels ball-carriers each went for more than 100 yards, including quarterback Brendon Lewis (15-of-30 passing for 199 yards, one touchdown, one interception and 103 yards rushing on 16 carries and two touchdowns).
Running back Sutton Smith rang up 147 yards on only 12 carries, including a 64-yard touchdown romp late in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winning score.
The Tigers also had a receiver tally 100-plus yards: Cortez Branham, Jr., who hauled in seven receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.
The Razorbacks' front got some penetration in the backfield including putting pressure on Lewis, resulting in three sacks as part of eight tackles for lost yardage.
But the Hogs were susceptible to giving up big, explosion plays throughout as Memphis rolled up 489 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns.
The Tigers made 26 first downs (compared to 23 for Arkansas' offense), and Memphis was 6-of-13 on third down plays.
Needing a three-and-out with just more than a minute to play in the game, Memphis backup quarterback, Arrington Maiden, picked up 11 yards on a 3rd-and-8 play by plowing over Hogs defenders, including massive lineman Ian Geffrard.
Memphis had three ball-carriers dial up at least one rush for 20 or more yards. Tigers receivers tallied at least three plays of 20 or more yards on receptions.
The Rebels had two turnovers in the game, both interceptions.
Defensive back Larry Worth III led the Hogs with nine tackles (eight solo).
Lineman Quicky Rhodes, Jr., of North Little Rock, had six tackles (all solo) including four tackles for lost yardage, of which a couple were sacks.
Linebacker Bradley Shaw had five tackles (four solo), including two tackles for lost yardage, of which one was a sack.
Arkansas' defensive grade: F
Hogs Special Teams
Arkansas true freshman kicker Scott Starzyk booted a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter that provided the only second-half points for the Hogs.
He was 1-of-1 on field goal attempts and 4-of-4 on extra point attempts.
Punter Devin Bale averaged 46.4 yards on five punts with a long of 61 yards, and he had two of those punts downed inside the Tigers' 20-yard-line.
Kick returner Rodney Hill had one return for 23 yards, and punt returner Kam Shanks had one return for a total of four yards.
Arkansas did not allow a Memphis kick return with all six kickoffs going as touchbacks.
Arkansas' special teams grade: B
Hogs Mistakes and Miscues
The Razorbacks lost the turnover battle, 3-2.
Arkansas also lost the turnover battle as the Hogs were flagged for seven penalties for 55 yards compared to Memphis' four violations for 20 yards.
In what was arguably the turning point of the game, what should have been called offensive pass interference instead was flagged for defensive PI on what was a Memphis 38-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter.
That play brought the Tigers within a more manageable 28-17 deficit at halftime.
Arkansas' mistakes and miscues grade: F
Hogs Coaching
Keystone Hogs on defense, anemic scoring offense in the second half, another turnover loss on potential game-winning drive, illegal substitution penalty coming out of the fourth-quarter two-minute warning as part of another loss in penalties.
It's the same old movie, and that dysfunction starts at the very top of the football program's leadership and trickles down.
Arkansas' coaching grade: F
Hogs Next Game
Arkansas returns home to host 22nd-ranked Notre Dame (1-2) next Saturday, Sept. 27.