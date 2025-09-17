Pittman still not certain injured player carted off field will play at Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is looking to get back on track Saturday when they face undefeated Memphis on the road.
Arkansas may very well be without a key member of the secondary. Cornerback Kani Walker was carted off the field against Ole Miss on Saturday, but was released from the hospital in time to travel home with the team.
Sam Pittman was asked during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference about the status for Walker, defensive tackle David Oke and edge Quincy Rhodes Jr.?
"I think we’re going to be fine with David and Quincy," Pittman said. "They both practiced full speed and I think we’ll be fine there. Kani would be the biggest question mark that we would have, probably on the team and not just defensively.
“He has not practiced yet so we’ll have to figure out today, tomorrow, whether he can. If he can, obviously we’ll take him. If he can’t then obviously we won’t. That’s still kind of up in the air to be honest with you."
If Walker can't go or is limited it appears the team will go with Jaheim Singletary. He will be backed by Keshawn Davila and Selman Bridges.
"Well, we obviously hadn’t had Kani two days, so we’re preparing either way there," Pittman said. "But you hit it on the head with Singletary and Davila. And then Selman would be next in that group. He got a little bit of an AC joint that he hurt last Tuesday, but he did practice Wednesday and Thursday.
“So he’s beat up just a little bit, but the other guys are healthy and probably in that order that you stated. If Kani can’t go, it’d probably be more Singletary, Davila and then Bridges."
Safety Larry Worth also chimed in Tuesday on Singletary, a cornerback who is in his second year after transferring in from Georgia where he was a 5-star recruit.
"I mean, it’s no drop-off at all," Worth said. "You know, he played in a lot of games with us last year. We have a lot of communication and chemistry with each other, so it’s definitely going to be good to have him out there."
Worth was asked what he has seen to be so confident in Singletary?
"Like I said, I started a lot of games with him last year," Worth said. "So we already have that connection, that chemistry and that communication, so it’s just picking up right where we left off."
Worth confirmed what Pittman said about the pecking order of Singletary then Davila.
"Yeah, it’s been shaking out like that," Worth said. "We’ve been getting a lot of reps for both of those guys, and both of those guys have actually looked very good. Can’t wait to see them on Saturday."
Linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. is second on Memphis with 15 tackles, including 8 solo, 1.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections and a forced fumble. He was committed to Arkansas out of Atlanta in high school, but the Razorbacks eventually backed off of him and he inked with the Tigers. Pittman commented on him Wednesday.
"Good player," Pittman said. "Really good player. Fast. Sort of like he was coming out of high school. Physical guy and I’m proud for him. He’s played really good football."
The Razorbacks will be at Memphis on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC.