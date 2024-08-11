Pittman Thinks New Razorbacks' OC Brings Swagger Back to Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas put a close on its 2023 season both sides of the ball were struggling mightily. The defense under Travis Williams had fought hard through much of the year but had stretched thin after being the workhorse for two-thirds of fall.
Dan Enos returned to the Razorbacks for a horrendous 8-game stint that saw him focus far more on his university e-mail rather than his product which trotted on the field each week. After forcing finesse players into whatever he was trying to call simply didn't work, Enos was out of work after a pathetic 7-3 loss at home against a terrible Mississippi State team.
In comes another retread, Bobby Petrino, as offensive coordinator. However, he is universally loved for a job he did over a decade ago in leading the Razorbacks to back-to-back double digit win seasons.
"I think [Petrino] was automatic in bringing optimism to the program when we hired him because of the success he had here as a head coach," Pittman said. "I love Bobby. He's done a really good job helping me. With him and Travis [Williams], I run a ton of stuff off them."
"The thing that Bobby brings to our program and Travis as well, Bobby brings that swag to the program. He brings that belief of our players, they believe in whatever he says that it's going to work. The schematics of how it's going to work, they believe that he knows all the answers for that. There's a lot to be said about that when you're coaching kids and they're not questioning how you're coaching them."
"[The players] are going, 'If he tells me something and I do it like he says with my athletic ability and my mind it's going to work.' I think that he has a very unique way with people and that's how I feel the kids see him."
An immediate return to that type of production takes a little bit of program building with both sides of the ball being threats. Petrino can now focus on play calling and as a quarterback whisperer to improve an offense which ranked No. 107 in total offense amongst FBS teams in 2023.
Arkansas boasted one of the best rushing attacks in college football in 2021 and 2022 generating over 237 yards per game. Last season, the Razorbacks saw a dramatic drop to 139 yards a contest during its transition of scheme with Enos. College football has shifted over time due to spread offenses combined with RPO concepts which makes rushing games just as important.
With Raheim Sanders and A.J. Green transferring out after three seasons in Fayetteville it is now up to Rashod Dubinion and Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson to lead the way at tailback. Dubinon lost a considerable amount of weight after playing near 220 pounds last season. Jackson was in and out of the Utes lineup due to injury last season despite leading the team in rushing with over 700 yards and four touchdowns.
A physical running style will be needed for Arkansas to extend drives, score in the redzone and wear out defenses like early Pittman teams.
"Whatever [Dubinion and Jackson] have to do to help us win games is what it’s all about," Smith said during Friday's press conference. "I really don’t get into, ‘I want to see this player carry the ball this many times or this player carry the ball that many times.’ I just think their presence on the field is enough because we can lean on their experience."
HOGS FEED:
• Petrino, Mateos working in tandem to fix Hogs' biggest problem
• Razorbacks end Paris Games striking gold with relay magic
• Apparently Carmona hasn't reached stage Mateos wants for Hogs
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook