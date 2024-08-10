Petrino, Mateos Working in Tandem to Fix Hogs' Biggest Problem
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The football world knows about Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's incredible memory. Arkansas' Bobby Petrino might be right there with him. He's working in tandem with offensive line coach Eric Mateos to try and fix the Razorbacks offensive line.
"He’s got a Rolodex of experience," Mateos said. "He’ll remember a play from 20 years ago [and say] 'Hey, we had to check this and this was this run check or this was this protection check.'"
It's a much-maligned unit that was the start of all of the Hogs' struggles last year. The Hogs ranked dead last in the SEC and fifth worst nationally in sacks allowed per game (3.92). Arkansas figures to only return two key players from last year's starting five, Patrick Kutas and Josh Braun. Petrino's teaching ability has allowed Mateos to grasp the offense quickly so the offensive line can get in sync quicker.
"Our kids are executing it with confidence because he’s [Petrino] such a good teacher of it," Mateos said. "He’s got to teach the coaches and then the coaches got to go teach the players. I feel like he teaches me the offense so well, that way I can be a better teacher for our kids."
The players are taking to it as well, not only the schematic changes but the mental and psychological shifts that Petrino has quickly instilled in the unit.
"He’s really doing a good job of installing that in us so that even we expect to score every time we touch the ball," Braun said. "That’s quite a change, and it’s a welcome change."
Whether that change comes to fruition into actual points remains to be seen, but a statistical improvement from 2023 shouldn't be too hard. The season starts 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 against UAPB.
