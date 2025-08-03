Platt, Jones thrive under leadership of Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was one major constant among a massive amount of change to the Arkasnas offense during the offseason and that's Taylen Green's return.
The second-year team captain isn't just nourishing his fiancé in The Word, but is leading his team through Bible study and growth on the field.
Transfer tight end Jaden Platt's transition to Arkansas was aided by his familiarity with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino during their time together at Texas A&M.
The Haslet, Texas native was among the top 100 prospects from the 2023 class and finally feels comfortable as an option in the passing game because of his relationship with Green.
"Taylen is a follower of Jesus Christ, and that's something I looked up to in him," Platt said Saturday. "He leads the Bible study, so that was really easy to connect with him on that level. And then from there, football just followed naturally."
Platt hasn't quite lived up to the lofty standard his recruitment would suggest given his production was light with the Aggies. He has caught just two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in his career so far but much of that might have something to do with the talent at his previous stop.
"Like you said, we get work in a lot. We put in the work, and you're starting to see that develop. Now, the chemistry that he has with Rohan, the chemistry he has with me, it's starting to click. And, like I said, I really appreciate him as well for, kind of bringing us both in and letting us work."
While much of the extra work is often called voluntary, it's anything but that as Green was intentional about creating a strong bond with his teammates, especially the ones he'll be depending on in the passing game.
Life in the SEC was a bumpy road for Green throughout the 2024 season fighting through a lower leg injury he suffered against Tennessee in early October. With a rebuilt receiving corps, he's taken each newcomer under his lead to make sure the offense can surpass production from last year.
"Taylen’s a great guy and we're all neighbors. The three of us live on the same street, so I think we spend a lot of time together, not only football wise but outside of football," tight end Rohan Jones said. "That's great for just building chemistry, building connection between us.
During the early portions of last season, Arkansas appeared to be off sync between Green and the receivers as Andrew Armstrong developed a noticeable connection through the air.
Familiarity is the name of the game in football and that was certainly the case with Armstrong as he led the SEC in catches and yards, but scored just one touchdown in an offense that finished No. 10 nationally in yardage.
If Green has truly put in a concerted effort to improve ball placement, timing and chemistry with receivers like teammates said he has it could be possible the offense could be even more potent in 2025.
"Kind of like the timing aspect, like [Green] knows where to put the ball for Jaden [Platt], and he knows where to put the ball for me," Jones said. "He's done a great job of bringing us in, bringing us to throw on the weekends when there's no mandatory workouts. So I think he did a great job with us."
As for tight ends, the group accounted for just over 10% of the total receiving yards in 2024 with Luke Hasz leading the way with 26 receptions, 324 yards and four touchdowns.
With a virtually new group led by second-year transfer Andreas Paaske, tight ends coach Morgan Turner is optimistic about the role tight ends will play in the offense in 2025.
"We could do some [two tight end sets] partially because we've learned the system better," Turner said. "Everyone's learned the system. Like, we might have a couple of guys new, but our expectations are they be on the same level as the guys that were here. And so, they've recognized that, and they've put in that that extra work to really know the system. That allows us to do a lot more."