FAYETTEVILLE — Razorback play-by-play voice Chuck Barrett slumped back in his chair and tilted his head back as Ms. Lisa called into Monday's edition of "The Chuck and Bo Show."

Like all of Razorback nation, she was not pleased with the product on the field in Arkansas' 43-10 road loss to No. 17 Utah on Saturday.

"I haven't slept in 48 hours, so my nerve pill has worn off," she said. "I bought tickets. I sent my money in. If I had it all to do over, I'd tear that place down, ceiling to the floor. We don't have a quarterback. We don't have nobody who can do nothing, and our coach stood on the sideline and acted like he was watching a movie. No emotion. I'm off the bandwagon.

"They will not get another dime from me. Chuck, I'm 67. You know this. I've been going regularly since I've been five. And if my math is correct this morning, that's 62 years. And they don't give a you-know-what about me. They don't care if I come or go. But if everybody starts feeling that way and they don't get their six figures or seven figure checks, then they might start getting a little nervous."

Apparently, Ms. Lisa has had enough: pic.twitter.com/3y7mekiNJS — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) September 14, 2026

If Ms. Lisa did begin going to games 62 years ago in 1964, she would've been treated to a national championship season and plenty of success afterwards in the eras of Frank Broyles, Ken Hatfield and Lou Holtz.

That success seems a world away now.

"Hunter Yurachek has to go," Ms. Lisa continued. "And I would say by 10 'o clock this morning, I wouldn't even give him time to clean out his desk... I've gotta go to the games. I've got the tickets. Nobody wants them. I can't sell them. But we are the worst we've ever been. We were fed a bunch of crow that I started eating, baked, fried and smothered... Any good high school team in this state could've beat the Hogs Saturday night."

Lisa said she thought about going to Saturday's game in Salt Lake City.

"Thank God I didn't," she said. "I would've jumped off the highest mountain they got there. I've had enough of it. I know I'm not being very nice... What about the money? I could've been around the world in 80 days. They don't care because they're getting their paycheck. Everybody on their on that hill needs to be ran out of town on a donkey! No, Christ was on a donkey, I don't want them... that's not good enough for them. On the back of a turtle. I mean I've had it. I'm calling every station today, I don't care if I even know the station that'll take my call. I've got a good mind to get in my car and drive up there."

"I'll be dead before they ever dig themselves out. We're in trouble. We won't win another game the rest of the year, and if we do, I'll die of a heart attack from disbelief."

Suffice to say, Ms. Lisa represents most Arkansas fans ahead of the Razorbacks' Week 3 matchup against No. 2 Georgia.

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