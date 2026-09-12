Arkansas vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Utah Utes both beat FCS competition in Week 1 of the college football season, but only one team covered the spread. The Razorbacks, who many believe will be the worst team in the SEC this season, beat North Alabama by a mere 17 points despite being a 40.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Utes won and covered with ease against Idaho, winning 66-14.

The two teams will face each other in Week 2 in an SEC vs. Big 12 showdown. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

Arkansas vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +12.5 (-110)

Utah -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arkansas +375

Utah -500

Total

OVER 55.5 (-104)

UNDER 55.5 (-118)

Arkansas vs. Utah How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 10:15 PM ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arkansas record: 1-0

Utah record: 1-0

Arkansas vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arkansas is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Arkansas's last 10 games

Utah is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in Utah's last 10 games

Arkansas vs. Utah Key Player to Watch

Devon Dampier, QB - Utah Utes

Devon Dampier wasn't asked to do too much against Idaho, but he looked impressive in his limited action. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 31 yards on the ground. This Utah team will go as far as Dampier can take them.

Arkansas vs. Utah Prediction and Best Bet

I was high on Utah coming into this season, and nothing in its Week 1 game against Idaho makes me feel any differently about the Utes. Their offense can put up points against any team in the country, and their defense shouldn't have any issue against the Razorbacks this week.

Arkansas averaged a measly 3.0 yards per carry against an FCS team in Week 1, which should be extremely concerning for the Arkansas faithful moving forward this season. To say this could be a down year for the 'Hogs would be an understatement.

I think Utah wins this game going away and covers the spread with ease.

Pick: Utah -12.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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