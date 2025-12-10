Razorbacks add CJ Wilford as new safeties coach in rebuild

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues reshaping its football staff, and the next piece of the puzzle is safeties coach CJ Wilford.

The move comes as the program tries to stabilize a defense that has seen change after change in recent seasons.

“Arkansas is expected to hire Georgia State’s CJ Wilford as safeties coach, sources tell CBS Sports,” Matt Zenitz reported said in a message on social media that sums up another step in the Hogs’ attempt to build a sturdier foundation.

Arkansas is expected to hire Georgia State’s CJ Wilford as safeties coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before Georgia State, Wilford worked at Florida for three seasons as a defensive backs analyst. pic.twitter.com/9vgva2lcRZ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 9, 2025

Wilford spent last season coaching the safeties at Georgia State after a multi-year stretch at Florida, where he worked first as a defensive analyst and later as safeties coach.

The Razorbacks need someone who understands how to develop young defensive backs, communicate clearly, and adapt quickly. Wilford’s path suggests he fits that mold.

His coaching story began at Southern Utah University, where he worked as a student assistant in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he became the youngest Division I position coach in the country.

That detail alone feels like a case study in how college football hires sometimes hinge on timing, luck, and a willingness to give a young coach a real chance.

From there, Wilford built his name at Louisiana from 2019–21 as a defensive backs analyst. He helped guide a group that included multiple standout players.

Percy Butler earned All-Sun Belt honors and later became an NFL Draft pick. Eric Garror and Mekhi Garner developed into strong coverage players. Trey Amos turned into a Power Five-ready corner. Louisiana also produced one of the top turnover margins in the nation during his time there.

Those achievements matter for Arkansas because the Razorbacks have lacked that kind of consistency in the secondary. One year it is communication issues. The next year it is tackling. The next year it is depth.

Fixing it requires more than recruiting. It requires teaching, patience, and someone who has seen a winning blueprint before.

Arkansas set to hire Georgia State safeties coach CJ Wilford, per Matt Zentiz



Staff is coming together, but tbh given Silverfield was raving about How surprisingly pleased Arkansas fans will be, kinda let down.



Not saying there isn’t a chance these guys will do great things,… https://t.co/QluwcbOeWj — will carter (@HogFanPage) December 9, 2025

Wilford brings SEC experience to Hogs

After his success at Louisiana, Wilford joined Florida in 2022 as a defensive analyst. He focused on secondary scouting reports, game-planning, and development work behind the scenes.

That led to his promotion to safeties coach for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Working with the Gators gave him experience with more complex offenses, tougher schedules, and higher expectations. He helped guide safety Jordan Castell, who became a Freshman All-American.

He also coached Trikweze Bridges, a later NFL Draft pick. Wilford worked under Ron Roberts and Patrick Toney during his time at Florida, two defensive minds known for structure and discipline.

The Hogs need exactly that. Structure. Discipline. A plan that lasts longer than a season.

Arkansas fans know the drill: injuries, blown assignments, and inconsistent coverage have made the defensive backfield a yearly trouble spot.

When the Hogs face SEC quarterbacks, mistakes turn into touchdowns fast. Adding Wilford is not a magic trick, but it does give the staff someone who has been part of successful defensive development at multiple levels.

Georgia State gave Wilford a chance to run his own room again in 2025. Now he brings that experience back to the SEC.

The Razorbacks hired him after the previous defensive backs coach’s departure, filling one of the last remaining holes on a retooled staff.

What this means for Arkansas going forward

Arkansas football coach Ryan Silverfield appears to be assembling a staff built on development more than flash.

Wilford’s journey shows a coach who has climbed step by step, not one handed big jobs because of connections or splashy résumés. That fits the Razorbacks’ current direction.

Recruiting could benefit from his history of turning under-the-radar defensive backs into all-conference players and even NFL selections. High school prospects often look for proof, not promises. Wilford has that proof.

Another question is how quickly his teaching style translates to the current roster. The Hogs will have to absorb a new voice, new drills, and new coverage standards. Spring football may tell the first part of that story.

Still, Wilford’s broad experience across the country — from Southern Utah to Louisiana to Florida to Georgia State — gives him a range of perspectives.

Coaches who have climbed through several levels tend to value detail and communication because they have had to earn everything, not inherit it.

If Arkansas wants to fix its long-running secondary frustrations, it will need those qualities.

The bottom line

The Razorbacks did not swing for a celebrity hire. They hired a teacher, a grinder, a coach who has built secondaries in different systems and developed players who improved year after year and is familiar with the new defensive coordinator.

In a sport where staff turnover is constant and patience is shrinking, the Hogs chose someone who has built his career the slow way.

Whether this move solves anything long term remains to be seen. But Arkansas needed a coach who understands how to create stability in the secondary. Wilford has spent his entire career doing exactly that.

Key takeaways

Arkansas hired Wilford as safeties coach after his 2025 season at Georgia State and earlier stints at Florida and Louisiana.

Wilford has developed multiple future NFL defensive backs and coached in several systems across different conferences.

His experience and teaching approach aim to stabilize a Razorbacks secondary that has struggled with consistency for years.

Hogs Feed: