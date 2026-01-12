Razorbacks add LSU transfer wide receiver Watkins for speed boost

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas dipped into the transfer portal again and came out holding something shiny, fast and very SEC-approved.

The Razorbacks landed LSU wide receiver Jelani Watkins, a move that screams one thing louder than anything else — speed still sells.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports first reported the news and multiple media outlets have followed up with the news.

Watkins, a former four-star recruit out of Texas, brings track-star wheels to Fayetteville and joins the Hogs with three years of eligibility remaining.

He’s not a volume stat guy from his time at LSU, but he doesn’t need to be. The Razorbacks didn’t grab him for box-score beauty. They grabbed him because he can flat-out fly.

At 5-foot-10 and 162 pounds, Watkins looks built more like a sprinter than a possession receiver, which is exactly the point.

Arkansas continues to reshape its roster with athletic traits that can’t be coached, and pure speed is right at the top of that list.

Watkins appeared sparingly during his time with the Tigers, recording limited catches and yardage.

Razorback coaches didn’t need a long highlight reel to see the upside. What stood out was what he did when he wasn’t wearing shoulder pads.

The LSU transfer is also a standout track athlete who posted elite sprint times during his freshman season.

He made immediate noise indoors, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors and tying marks that sit among the best in program history.

In other words, this wasn’t “fast for football.” This is track-meet fast. Hog fans have heard plenty about speed before, but this one comes with proof.

Watkins doesn’t need a runway or a trick play to threaten a defense. He just needs a step.

This addition also keeps Arkansas busy atop the portal tracker. Watkins became the 34th transfer commitment in this cycle, another reminder that roster building in modern college football looks more like free agency than recruiting visits.

And no, the Razorbacks aren’t pretending this is a finished product.

Watkins arrives with projection, not promises. But the Hogs' coaches clearly believe his skill set fills a specific need.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins (17) runs against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arkansas keeps stacking speed through portal

The Razorbacks’ recent portal approach has been clear: collect athletes who can change games in different ways. Watkins fits that mold perfectly.

His role doesn’t require him to be a No. 1 receiver right away. It requires him to stress defenses, open space and force opponents to account for him every snap.

That alone can change how defenses line up against the Hogs. Safeties cheat. Corners bail early. Linebackers hesitate just long enough for something else to break loose.

That’s the ripple effect speed creates, even before a player becomes a household name.

Watkins also plans to compete in track at Arkansas, continuing his dual-sport path. That combination isn’t just a bonus. It’s part of what made him attractive in the first place.

The Razorbacks aren’t just adding a wideout. They’re adding a proven sprinter who understands how to translate straight-line speed into competitive advantage.

From a roster standpoint, Watkins adds flexibility. He can line up outside, in the slot or be used creatively in motion packages.

The Hogs don't need him to catch 60 balls. They need him to make defensive coordinators uncomfortable.

That’s been the theme of this portal class. Arkansas isn’t chasing stars for headlines. It’s chasing traits that force reactions. Speed does that better than almost anything else.

Watkins’ arrival also reinforces how aggressive the Razorbacks have been in reshaping its depth chart.

Defensive backs, linebackers, offensive skill players — the Razorbacks have addressed all of it. The portal isn’t supplemental anymore. It’s foundational.

Whether Watkins becomes a breakout name or a situational weapon, his presence alone adds value. At minimum, he raises the speed floor of the roster.

At best, he becomes the guy fans notice because defenders suddenly look slow on replay.

Watkins adds long-term upside for Razorbacks

Another part that matters: time. With three years of eligibility left, Watkins isn’t a short-term rental.

The Hogs can develop him, experiment with usage and let his role evolve naturally instead of forcing immediate production.

That patience matters, especially with players whose games rely heavily on timing and chemistry. Speed is instant, but impact often takes reps.

Arkansas has the luxury of letting Watkins grow into the offense rather than pushing him into a spotlight he doesn’t need yet.

For now, the takeaway is simple. The Razorbacks wanted more speed. They found it in Baton Rouge.

The Razorbacks didn’t just add another name to the roster. They added a different gear.

In the SEC, sometimes that’s all it takes to flip a game — or at least make Saturdays a little more interesting.

Key takeaways

Arkansas added elite speed by landing LSU transfer wide receiver Jelani Watkins with three years of eligibility remaining.

Watkins brings proven track credentials, giving the Razorbacks a rare dual-sport athlete with verified top-end speed.

The commitment continues Arkansas’ aggressive transfer portal rebuild ahead of the upcoming season.

