Razorbacks announce 2025 Hall of Honor inductees, led by Mallett
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eight former Arkansas athletes, including late quarterback Ryan Mallett and record-setting track star Makeba Alcide, will be inducted into the 2025 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor, the school announced Thursday.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, one day before the Razorbacks’ football team hosts Notre Dame for the first time at Razorback Stadium.
The honorees include Alcide (women’s track and field), Brian Baker (men’s track and field/cross country), Zack Cox (baseball), Mallett (football), C’eira Ricketts (women’s basketball), James Rouse (football), Dwight Stewart (men’s basketball) and Clint Stoerner (football). Mallett will be inducted posthumously.
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek said the class “represents individuals whose achievements, character and legacy have forever shaped the proud tradition of Razorback Athletics.”
Mallett, who died in 2023, transferred from Michigan and became one of the Razorbacks’ most prolific passers.
He threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons at Arkansas, leading the team to a win in the 2010 Liberty Bowl and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
“He was always a happy guy, always energetic, always just excited to be doing anything,” former teammate Jarius Wright told Rivals. “You could be playing tic-tac-toe, and he would be competing with the same fire.”
Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
Alcide, a native of St. Lucia, competed for Arkansas from 2009-13 and set a collegiate pentathlon record with 4,569 points at the 2013 SEC indoor meet.
She remains in the NCAA top 10 for the event and still holds multiple national records for St. Lucia.
“I’m grateful for every opportunity I had to represent Arkansas and St. Lucia,” Alcide told Athletes for Hope.
Cox, who played third base for Arkansas in 2009 and 2010, owns the school’s single-season records for batting average (.429) and hits (102). He was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2010 MLB draft and spent seven seasons in the minor leagues..
Ricketts, a guard from Louisville, Kentucky, played from 2008-12 and is the program’s all-time leader in steals (321). She ranks in the top 10 for points, rebounds and assists, and was drafted by the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury before playing professionally in Austria.
Baker helped Arkansas to nine NCAA team titles in track and cross country from 1990-93 and was a seven-time All-American. He won the 1994 NCAA outdoor title in the 5,000 meters and later served as an alternate for the 1996 U.S. Olympic team.
Rouse, who played football from 1985 and 1987-89, rushed for 2,887 yards and 39 touchdowns. He was the first Razorback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season in nearly a decade and played two years with the Chicago Bears in the NFL.
Stewart played basketball from 1993-95 and helped lead the Razorbacks to three Sweet 16s, two Final Fours and the 1994 national championship. He made a crucial assist in the title game against Duke and later played professionally overseas.
Stoerner, a quarterback from 1997-99, ranks fifth all-time at Arkansas in passing yards (7,422) and led the Razorbacks to a share of the SEC West title in 1998. He started games for the Dallas Cowboys and played in NFL Europe and the Arena Football League.
Inductees are selected by former Razorback letterwinners in conjunction with the A Club. Further details about the event, including ticket information, will be released in the coming weeks.
The Hall of Honor ceremony serves as a reunion for former athletes and fans, celebrating the accomplishments and contributions that have shaped Arkansas athletics. The 2025 class will be recognized in a weekend that also features the historic football matchup with Notre Dame.