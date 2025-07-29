Razorbacks announce 2025 Hall of Honor inductees, led by Mallett

Congrats to C'eira Ricketts (2008-12) on her induction in to the UA Sports Hall of Honor Class of 2025!



One of Arkansas' all-time greats, C'eira racked up numerous honors throughout her career including SEC Freshman of the Year and multiple All-SEC selections.