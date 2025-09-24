Arkansas booster attempts to quiet down viral Petrino rumor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of Arkansas' mega donors, Frank Fletcher, joined 103.7 The Buzz's radio show this morning with Davd Bazzell and Roger Scott to dispell any rumor that his friend, Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, is trying to make his case as interim head coach should the school move on from sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
Pittman hired Petrino following the 2023 season after things didn't actually pan out with Dan Enos, but has done a good job of making the Razorbacks offense one of the more prolific units in the nation over the previous two seasons.
Fletcher played a role in Pittman hiring Petrino, but remains firm in the opinion that Petrino is not working to undermine his boss.
"There's absolutely no truth to whatsoever," Fletcher said. "He has not made a call to anyone, anyone that wants to say that ought to go on the radio and tell a lie themselves because he hasn't called anybody, no one.
"I talked to him. I said, 'What are you doing?' He said, 'All I'm doing this game planning. I don't look at the internet. I don't post on the internet. I don't read the Internet. Sam and I are getting along great.
"'We're gonna try to win this Notre Dame game,'" Fletcher said of his conversation with Petrino. "'Frank, I promise you I have not called anyone, nor has anyone called me that it's just absolutely bull.'"
All the riff-raff and discourse over the Pittman and Petrino drama was made on Sunday when 247sports reporters Brandon Marcello, John Talty and Matt Zenitz were discussing which coaches had the hottest seats in college football.
"Buyout money doesn't matter at this point," Marcello said. "If they feel like it's gong to be the best situation, they will make a move in the middle of the season.”
Of course, the Razorbacks have struggled mightily in late September to stay afloat after losing back-to-back one score games against Ole Miss and Memphis.
Each game ended with the Razorbacks' offense driving with the game on the line, needing a score to take the lead, but ultimately fell short after a fumble.
When Pittman hired Petrino, it caught a bit of national attention as the Arkansas coach survived the hot seat following the end of a disappointing 4-8 season.
As the Razorbacks continue to struggle with turnovers, penalties, missed assignments and other mental errors, the noise surrounding the program has become increasingly negative.
That led to Marcello reporting that Petrino is doing everything he can to position himself as the interim coach if Arkansas decides to moves on from Pittman.
"Bobby Petrino has been working the phones," Marcello said. "He’s been talking to people behind the scenes, positioning himself to take over the Arkansas football program at least on an interim basis if Sam Pittman is fired.”
Just over a day later, Marcello changed course a bit with a similar tone as Fletcher Wednesday on Morning Mayhem as they are trying to "fix" issues within the team on each side of the ball.
"Let's be clear: Sam Pittman and Bobby Petrino have been/are close," Marcello posted on X. "They help each other A LOT. They're trying to fix Hogs. Petrino is not undercutting. Many I've talked to believe he's now the logical choice if an interim is needed."