Arkansas brings joy to rest of SEC in latest 'Shorts'

League figures out how to deal with YouTube TV outage on key Saturday

Kent Smith

The Bama cheerleader waits for orders on whether to go ahead and give Mississippi State another "L" in SEC play after a presumed loss to Arkansas.
The Bama cheerleader waits for orders on whether to go ahead and give Mississippi State another "L" in SEC play after a presumed loss to Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been a long time since Arkansas has drawn this much attention, especially in an "SEC Shorts" episode.

Even the Hogs' upset win over Tennessee last season didn't draw this much air time because of the unexpected Vanderbilt win over No. 1 Alabama drowned it out. While the Razorbacks are getting their props for finding a way to blow a 14-point lead against a floundering Mississippi State team that did all it could to lose, it's got to be hard for Hogs fans.

To make matters worse, many Arkansas fans either had to get creative in how they watched the game or ponied up extra cash to their ESPN overlords to fight through the terrible user experience with the ESPN app to see that happen. This week's episode addresses the frustration with that as well.

Also, hang on until after the usual bank sponsorship at the end to catch a meaningful post-credit.

Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

