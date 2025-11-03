Arkansas brings joy to rest of SEC in latest 'Shorts'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been a long time since Arkansas has drawn this much attention, especially in an "SEC Shorts" episode.
Even the Hogs' upset win over Tennessee last season didn't draw this much air time because of the unexpected Vanderbilt win over No. 1 Alabama drowned it out. While the Razorbacks are getting their props for finding a way to blow a 14-point lead against a floundering Mississippi State team that did all it could to lose, it's got to be hard for Hogs fans.
To make matters worse, many Arkansas fans either had to get creative in how they watched the game or ponied up extra cash to their ESPN overlords to fight through the terrible user experience with the ESPN app to see that happen. This week's episode addresses the frustration with that as well.
Also, hang on until after the usual bank sponsorship at the end to catch a meaningful post-credit.