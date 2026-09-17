Razorbacks Can't Live Off Rich Football Tradition Forever

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no question that Arkansas continues to stumble through one of its worst winless droughts in school history.

For what is the fourth time in 15 seasons, the Razorbacks have strung together a losing streak that is contrary to the rich tradition of the football program.

Before the season even began, the program's sports information director Kyle Parkinson detailed the championship and winning history that fans remember. The last season of significant glamour was 2011, when current high school seniors were three and maybe four years old.

Arkansas Razorbacks JACK linebacker Charlie Collins celebrates following a forced fumble against North Alabama in the season opener inside CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026. | Nilsen Roman

The average college football transfer from the 2022 class was born in 2004, which means the last season Arkansas was nationally relevant for them was when they started second grade.

"One of the reasons I first took this job, I always said it's the rich history and tradition of this program," Silverfield said in August. "We had [Parkinson] actually talk to our team about the history of the program, what it meant.

"Some of the old coaches, some of the former players, some of the trophies, the the faces on the wall, coach [Frank Broyles], and what he meant to this program, and I think that's so important that we continue to keep that as part of our DNA and part of our fabric."

There have been a couple of potential turning points such as 2014, 2015 and 2021, but none of it has been sustained with two separate coaching staffs.

With a "planned" boycott coming on Saturday when Arkansas hosts Georgia, and Razorback Stadium could look like a ghost town compared to the season opener against North Alabama.

And maybe that's the cruel irony in all of this. Because Silverfield spent a solid chunk of his first offseason as head coach teaching his players what Arkansas football used to mean. Now, two games into his tenure, many of those same fans who actually lived through those better days are threatening to stay home.

That's the problem with leaning on tradition for too long. Eventually, somebody has to create some new history, re-establish a winning tradition and make Razorback football his program.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to a sideline reporter with the SEC Network following Arkansas' 31-14 victory over North Alabama | Nilsen Roman

Silverfield wants to be here, but he's got an uphill climb that might hold him back from achieving his goals of bowl games, playoff bids and so much more.

“This is incredible. I've heard all about this,” Silverfield said. “It's clear as day that you guys absolutely love the Razorbacks, and I'm honored and humbled to be here with you guys for many, many nights and many, many years to come.”

To this point, he's done everything right in his 10 months on the job except where it matters the most, on the gridiron. He's one who has embraced the tradition, welcomed former players back into the fold with open arms and has dabbled in other duties outside of job description that's normally delegated to support staff and athletic directors.

“I don't care if they played one snap, if they played a thousand snaps, All-Americans, the guys that played in NFL, guys that are successful local (businessmen),” Silverfield continued. “Bring them back and let them be around the program.

"Because everything we do today, we stand on the shoulders of those great ones. I want our players to understand that. I want the alumni to understand we want them back.”

Perhaps Silverfield is the coach who becomes the bridge between the old guard and current landscape of college football. He needs the support, and cannot do it all on his own.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Carter Stoutmire celebrates following a tackle for loss against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

After all, history and tradition can only carry this program so far. Eventually, another generation of Arkansas Razorbacks and its fanbase deserve their own memories, heroes and reason to believe for the future.

While Silverfield understands what Arkansas football once was, it's up to him and eventually others to make this place matter again.

That starts by playing for the name across the chest of each player and the logo on the sides of their helmet.

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