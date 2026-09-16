Florida vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Both the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers have started off strong to begin the 2026 college football season.

Florida has taken down both FAU and Campbell in the first two weeks, winning both games by 49+ points. Meanwhile, Auburn had a tough Week 1 game, squeaking by Baylor 17-16, but then followed that up with a 43-8 win against Southern Miss.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Florida vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Florida -2.5 (-110)

Auburn +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Florida -137

Auburn +114

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Florida vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida record: 2-0

Auburn record: 2-0

Florida vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Auburn is 3-1 straight up and against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in Florida's last 10 games

Auburn is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Auburn's last 10 games

Florida vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Jaden Baugh, RB - Florida Gators

Jaden Baugh has gotten off to a hot start for the Florida Gators. He has racked up 296 yards on 28 carries and five touchdowns, averaging a blistering 10.6 yards per rush. Florida has had a cupcake schedule to begin the season, so it'll be fascinating to see if that level of production can continue against an SEC defense.

Florida vs. Auburn Prediction and Best Bet

Florida is yet to be battle-tested this season, which I think is ultimately going to come back to haunt them in this game. Their numbers and evaluation in the betting market are overinflated after facing Florida Atlantic and an FCS team.

Meanwhile, Auburn has already had a tough game, beating Baylor in the first week of the season. They should feel a lot more comfortable against an on-par opponent, and that experience could end up being huge.

I'm going to take the points with the Tigers in a game that I expect to come down to the wire.

Pick: Auburn +2.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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