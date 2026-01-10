Razorbacks continue to finalize quarterbacks room with portal addition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks received a commitment from its second quarterback from the transfer portal Saturday with Angelo State's (Division II) Braeden Fuller.

The 6-foot-3, 180 pound passer recently visited Oklahoma State prior to his Arkansas trip that began Friday afternoon. He has recorded 4,175 yards and 47 touchdowns with just six interceptions over the previous two seasons for the Rams.

✍️ Welcome to The Diamond State @BraedenFuller2 pic.twitter.com/LqeM3GreCI — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 10, 2026

Fuller indicated to Razorbacks on SI that Arkansas would be his final visit, and his word stood true. Other schools that have expressed interest in the dual-threat passer were UTEP, Middle Tennessee and Bowling Green.

As a junior, he earned several accolades during his time at ASU such as being named Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year following the 2024 season. The awards didn't end there as he received first-team all-region honors and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, which is given annually to the top player at the Division II level.

The Razorbacks are now up to 29 total commitments in its first transfer portal class under new coach Ryan Silverfield and currently ranks No. 5 in the SEC, No. 12 nationally, according to 247Sports.

Arkansas will lose starting quarterback Taylen Green to graduation along with redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson and freshman quarterback Grayson Wilson to the transfer portal.

Rising redshirt sophomore passer K.J. Jackson will return next season after seeing extensive action in relief of Green over the final two games of the regular season. The 6-foot-4, 220 pound quarterback completed 33-of-54 passes (61% rate) for 441 yards and three interceptions.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practice drills inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

His lone turnover came on a strip sack by Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons in a 52-37 loss in Austin.

Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey were able to convince former top-150 prospect A.J. Hill to leave Memphis for an opportunity in the SEC. Hill contributed mostly in a reserve role by completing 19-of-32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Tigers.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

Hogs Feed