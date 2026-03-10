Can Former 5-Star 'Superior Talent' Finally Breakout with Razorbacks in 2026?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be plenty of speculation going into spring football around schools across the country any time there is a coaching change. For Arkansas, the program ventures into its first year of the Ryan Silverfield era with tons of questions on each side of the ball.

The quarterback position will be picked apart until KJ Jackson or AJ Hill is chosen to lead the offense when the 2026 season kicks off against North Alabama. While it's the most vital position of any offense, a quarterback is no good if he doesn't have a quality option in the route tree.

One intriguing transfer is Chris Marshall, a former 5-star prospect who signed with Texas A&M's historic 2022 class out of Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas. His college career hasn't lived up to his recruiting evaluations many had for him out of high school, including this one from 247Sports.

Athletically gifted wide receiver. Has prototypical size and skill set of a No. 1 outside receiver. Has excellent suddenness and explosiveness. Uses that to get off the ball, but is also good after the catch and has shown he can run away from defenders. Length, catch radius, basketball background and overall athletic talent allows him to win in contested situations. Obvious question is off the field, but he is an impact talent with a big ceiling. Allen Trieu, 247Sports analyst

Obviously, those off-field issues have continued to show up throughout his career. As a freshman, a locker room incident resulted in a suspension from the Aggies' program.

Marshall went on to Ole Miss, and while he was expected to contribute immediately for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in 2023, was removed from the team again for a violation of team rules. He went to Kilgore College (JUCO) and became the No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, ultimately signing with Boise State, but suffered a season-ending injury after four games.

Finally, after an up-and-down college career, Marshall was able to produce on a consistent basis for a full season with the Broncos, recording 30 receptions for 574 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

This catch by #BoiseState WR Chris Marshall last week was probably the best we've seen by a Bronco this season.



Marshall now has 10 catches for 20+ yards through 7 games, T-2nd most in the Mountain West, the T-11th most in the FBS.



Also... 45.5% of this catches this season have… pic.twitter.com/iCx6FHmrXm — Jay Tust (@Jay_Tust) October 23, 2025

At one point last season, Marshall showed off his big play ability with 10 receptions for 20+ yards through the first seven games of the season, which was tied for No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference, No. 11 among FBS teams.

A jaw-dropping 45.5% of passes hauled in gained at least 20 yards, which could potentially benefit an Arkansas offense that predicates itself on being a physical, backbreaking over-the-top passing attack under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

Marshall has a chance to leave his mark in the SEC for good going into his redshirt-senior season for an Arkansas program that fed its transfer wideouts well under former coach Sam Pittman.

Whether it was Matt Landers and Jadon Haselwood (2022), Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa (2023-24), and O'Mega Blake, Raylen Sharpe, and Rohan Jones (2025), the Razorbacks have been a plug-and-play offense for a versatile crop of pass catchers.

Arkansas returns CJ Brown, Monte Harrison, Jalen Brown, Ismael Cisse, AJ Jordan and Courtney Crutchfield from the 2025 team. Brown was the only significant contributor from that group last season, but both Jalen Brown and Crutchfield were each highly rated Top 100 recruits out of high school.

However, Marshall has the highest upside of anyone of the offensive side of the football on his athletic ability alone. If he can put it all together and keep his nose clean, he has a chance to be the go-to option for whomever Arkansas starts at quarterback this fall.

Film Study

Fellow El Dorado native, Carter Bryant uploaded his film room Tuesday to discuss the ceiling for Marshall and how he could impact the Razorbacks' offense.

Bryant showed off Marshall's ability to gain YAC yardage (yards after the catch), a wide catch radius, and ability to adjust his body in the air to come down with a catch down the sideline. There are other points throughout the film session that showed how Boise State coach Spencer Danielson game planned to get Marshall open in tight coverage or how to find space in the middle of zone defenses.

"Marshall is a superior talent than the other receivers in [Arkansas'] room to me," Bryant said. "He is a 5-star talent in Year 5 of his collegiate career. One area where he really does shine are these end breakers (slants). Marshall can turn those type of plays for [the Razorbacks] as well."

One major area of concern despite all his big time ability was his nine dropped passes last season, the fourth-worst mark among FBS players last season.

Silverfield has preached accountability and being disciplined across all levels within his Arkansas program. If he can help Marshall find the consistency that has eluded him throughout his career, Arkansas may have quietly landed the most physically gifted receiver in its room.

Hogs Feed: