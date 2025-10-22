Arkansas defense outlines changes under new staff before facing Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that if Arkansas' defense was better, the outlook of the season would look vastly different. The Hogs' defense ranks last in the SEC in scoring (32.7) and 121st in FBS football.
Oklahoma State is the only Power Four team that ranks below the Razorbacks in points allowed per game.
Things were so bad that the team is on its second defensive coordinator after interim coach Bobby Petrino let go of former defensive coordinator Travis Williams and two other assistant coaches. Petrino appointed Chris Wilson to take over for the rest of the season.
The actual numbers provide much of the same story. There have been slight moments of improvement.
In two games against Texas A&M and Tennessee, two of the top six offenses in the SEC, the defense allowed 39.5 points a game.
In the three match-ups against Memphis, Ole Miss and Notre Dame, the unit allowed 43 points per game under Williams.
Some of the same tackling issues still exist, but the energy as Wilson enters his third week can still be felt by the players as they hope for a mid-season turnaround.
"He doesn't play about anything," cornerback Kani Walker said. "I'm not sitting here discrediting coach T Will or none of them saying they played about anything either. But you can definitely see how he comes about his business, how he operates. It’s literally just two different ball games to me, in my opinion."
Arkansas' defense will finally have a chance to regain its footing against the worst scoring offense in conference games in the SEC. The Tigers average just 13.5 points per game, but the Razorbacks aren't relying on the stats.
Walker played with quarterback Jackson Arnold at Oklahoma in 2024 before they both found new homes in the SEC through the transfer portal.
Arnold has led the Tigers on opening drive touchdowns each of the last two games, but has only managed 13 points combined for the rest of the game,
"It's just preparing for that offense because we know if we let them get off then it's gonna be some trouble," Walker said. "Just being ready for them guys, stopping all their explosive plays and just getting to that ball and making sure like everybody's gang tackling, rallying to that football, which is something that we've been living by, and that's been our standard."
Safety Caleb Wooden, who will face Auburn for the first time after transferring to Arkansas this year from the Tigers, also echoed the changes that Wilson has brought to the morale of the unit.
In Wilson's first game as defensive coordinator, Arkansas forced three three-and-outs against the Volunteers. Williams only forced four three-and-outs in his final three games as defensive coordinator, two against Memphis.
"He brings a lot of juice," Wooden said Oct. 7. "He’s got a lot of jokes. But most importantly, he motivates. Despite what we're going through right now, he also teaches us to thrive in adversity and to smile while we're doing it."
Arkansas and Auburn kick off from Razorback Stadium 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.