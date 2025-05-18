Razorbacks' defensive back will not return for final season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks continue to trim its 85-man scholarship roster this offseason with wide receiver turned defensive back Bryce Stephens leaving the program.
Stephens signed with Arkansas as a member of its 2021 signing class as a consensus 3-star wide receiver under former assistant coach Justin Stepp.
He had recently moved to the defensive side of the ball this spring after not catching a pass the past two seasons.
He appeared in 30 games over his four seasons at Arkansas, recording 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.
He contributed mostly on special teams throughout his career and became a threat with 19 punt returns for 202 yards and one touchdown.
As a recruit, Stephens was the No. 571 overall prospect out of John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City.
He was also ranked No. 89 among wide receivers nationally and No. 11 ranked athlete in the state of Oklahoma, according to 247sports 2021 composite rankings.
With his departure, Arkansas is exactly one scholarship over its 85-man limit and will need to see one more player leave before fall practice begins roughly around July 31.
The Razorbacks have picked up two wide receivers from the transfer portal this spring in Florida State's Jalen Brown and Florida's Andy Jean.
Arkansas also brought in five other wideouts in December who went through spring practice in O'Mega Blake, Ismael Cisse, Raylen Sharpe, Kam Shanks and Courtney Crutchfield.
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino fielded one of the nation's best offenses in 2024, producing SEC's leading receiver in Andrew Armstrong, who caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
He signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the NFL Draft last month.
Arkansas was certainly potent as one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
After Arkansas lost its top eight pass catching options to graduation or the transfer portal, it allowed Petrino to be more selective in the type of receivers he wanted to target during the offseason.
His decision was a move to be a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers combined with taller, physical options like Monte Harrison and Charlotte transfer Omega Blake.
As it comes to roster numbers in the secondary with Stephens departure, Arkansas is now at 15 defensive backs with the pending arrival of Stanford transfer Julian Neal, Maine transfer Shakur Smalls and true freshman athlete Nigel Pringle.
Arkansas recruited Pringle as a defensive back after playing multiple positions for North Shore High School in Houston, including as a standout punt returner.
Stephens' move to defense was an opportunity to get another look at his ability as a speedy athlete and an option to see the field after Arkansas' disastrous performance in coverage in 2024.
Arkansas struggled mightily in pass coverage, plummeting to No. 108 while giving up a shade over 242 yards per game.
As a whole, the defense finished No. 73 nationally, allowing 376 yards and 25 points per game which was good for No. 66 among FBS teams.
Arkansas Wide Receiver Chart
O'Mega Blake, Redshirt Senior
Raylen Sharpe, Redshirt Senior
Jalen Brown, Junior
Kam Shanks, Redshirt Sophomore
Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Sophomore
Andy Jean, Redshirt Sophomore
Monte Harrison, Sophomore
C.J. Brown, Sophomore
Krosse Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
Zach Taylor, Redshirt Freshman
Courtney Crutchfield, Redshirt Freshman
Ja'kayden Ferguson, Freshman
Antonio Jordan, Freshman