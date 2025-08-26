Arkansas Razorbacks depth chart reveals player many have overlooked
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last season, Arkansas returned the old fashion I-formation back to football and it doesn't look to be going anywhere soon.
The Razorbacks will have a fullback in again in 2025 as redshirt sophomore Maddox Lassiter lines up for lead blocker of starting tailback Mike Washington. It's a little line item in the depth chart that's hard to find down near the bottom of the offense.
Fullback was not a position listed in the game notes and a lot of people may have missed it all completely.
Most college teams want to go mostly shotgun snaps, but not Arkansas. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino used a variety of formations to keep defenses on their toes during games.
Being more multiple offensively gives him an advantage to call whatever he wants with young defenders not used to seeing the "I."
"Yeah, we do [mix formations up]," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Normally, the bigger the formation, the higher percentage that were underneath the center. Obviously, there is always a threat of running the sneak as well.
"Sometimes they'll take you what might be considered taking out of a sneak situation with a bear front, with mugged up linebackers making you do something else, which we obviously have a check system down there as well. A lot of times, when you're in a gun situation there, you're more apt to be in some type of read with your quarterback."
Last season, Lassiter was named a tight end who worked a lot as a fullback, but now grips onto that position himself. No "or" beside his name and no No. 2 behind him because he's earned the right as one of the best lead blockers on Arkansas' team.
One form of physicality last season did return as the rushing attack was a pivotal part to winning six regular season games. Now, Pittman's junior and senior laden team can be depended upon to be smart and play with a high football IQ.
Of course tight end coach Morgan Turner wasn't interested in giving any personnel options away during fall camp, but he did say the team would give defenses fits being multiple.
"As we grow, like we're going to use all different personnel, the more we can mix and match personnel, the more we know ourself, the more we can do, the harder it's going to be on the defense," Turner said earlier this month. "We want to be able to do a lot, and so the more versatile we could be, like, we're going to use it. We're going to take advantage of it."
Last season, Arkansas was very versatile even though it didn't result in points on the board each week. Quarterback Taylen Green took command of the offense and produced one of the most prolific performances of total offense in school history, finishing just 60 yards out of breaking the late Ryan Mallett's school record.
With Lassiter behind Green, it will provide a comfort level of comfort for a capable pass catcher and even a mauler ready to pancake defenders in front of him.
The Razorbacks might be taking a physical approach to the season, but they'll need to take care of the ball more often that the team did last season. Arkansas was played a bit too loose at times, committing 30 fumbles and losing 14.
Should Arkansas play smart and make high IQ plays, it wont matter what type of offense Petrino calls as mistakes will be limited which is a byproduct of winning games.
"We just have to be smart," Pittman said. "I want to see a fast, tough team. I want to see at team that plays hard. I want to see a team that if you go, ‘Who played the hardest? I don't know what the score is, but who played the hardest?’ I want it to be the Hogs.
"That's a reflection of our team and our coaching staff, and to be honest with you, a reflection of our state, a state of a lot of hard-working people. And that's what we want to be. We want to be smart to begin with, and then after that, we want to roll that ball out there and let's go play the hell out of the game. And that's what we've got to see. And we've got to be consistent doing that and I believe that we will."