Razorbacks Don't Need Outsiders' Opinions For Internal Motivation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For a coach entering his first season with the Razorbacks, Ryan Silverfield is facing what is a fairly familiar situation.

He's going to be doubted at Arkansas mostly for things far out of his control.

Whether it's due to the fallout of firing Sam Pittman not even halfway through last season, which contributed to a 2-10 finish, or all the unknowns such as 80 new players on the roster, Silverfield has embraced it.

Silverfield isn't using any of those inherited circumstances as excuses for why his Razorbacks team could struggle next season. But he's consistently used "controllables" and being disciplined as reasons fans will be pleased with the product in Year One under his watch.

Silverfield's message hasn't changed since SEC Media Days last month, when he offered three words for those skeptical about Arkansas' chances in 2026.

“Keep doubting me.”

The media might've voted him last in their preseason polls, others might rank him dead last among league coaches but he brought the topic up once again during his first Little Rock Touchdown Club appearance of his tenure at Arkansas.

"I've been doubted my whole life; we don't need it as motivation," Silverfield said Monday. "Our players don't need to be told, 'Hey, people are doubting you. You've got a tough schedule. You're not going to be very successful.' Well, great...we all have a chip on our shoulder."

Truthfully, that moniker of being given the toughest schedule in the nation is bulletin board material, which Silverfield said his team doesn't use. He is ready to put the ball on the grass of Razorback Stadium and prove to his team right, especially the players who return from the previous regime, that they can be key factors to turning the program around.

"[My players] are going out there to work, but the reality is, we don't care what anybody says," Silverfield said. "The only opinions that matter are the ones in the team room. We put our blinders on, and I actually heard coach [Houston] Nutt tell this. He said 'The only people that matter are the people within these four walls,' and that's so true."

Silverfield doesn't have deep ties to the Natural State himself, but he hasn't treated that as a reason to distance his program from its history. Instead, he's invited former players and coaches back into the building, which allows his players to further understand the expectations surrounding Razorback football, what it means to put on that cardinal red helmet and reinforce the culture he's establishing.

That trickles down to his team, which is battling every single day to improve from last season and become a relevant program once again. Outside noise is something that must be ignored internally to continue moving forward and away from previous letdowns.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield addresses reporters in attendance at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on SI

As much as reporters, talking heads and pundits want to dwell on the past as one of many reasons to be down on this team and its schedule, Silverfield knows what matters most happens inside the four walls of the football facility. It's definitely not dwelling on preseason rankings that may not matter two months from now.

"Every single day, we go to take the field. I'm not sitting there worried about the toughest schedule," Silverfield continued. "We're worried about one day at a time improvement being the best versions of ourselves."

"I talked about this earlier on the radio is a bunch of hungry dudes, a bunch of people that love football that are going out there to work. But the reality is we don't care what anybody says. The only opinions that matter are the ones in the team room."

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