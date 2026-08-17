FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ryan Silverfield didn't just want his team to scrimmage in Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Sunday, he wanted them to live an entire gameday, down to the chicken tenders at the team hotel and the number of steps during the Hog Walk.

It's a window into how meticulously the first-year Arkansas head coach is trying to strip away every unfamiliar variable before the Razorbacks actually take the field on Sept. 5.

Into the Stadium for the First Time in Camp

For all the buzz around Arkansas's roster overhaul this offseason, Sunday's scrimmage carried a simpler, more foundational purpose, it was the team's first time actually practicing inside Razorback Stadium in training camp.

"It was great being a scrimmage in the stadium. It was great to get in our stadium. It's the first time we've been in there," Silverfield said, noting the grass required some logistical navigation after the Jelly Roll and Post Malone concert. "Obviously, the changing of the sod since the concert, so that seemed well. But those were all things we had to get."

That attention to something as unglamorous as grass condition reflects a broader theme running through Silverfield's approach to fall camp. Nothing gets left to chance, no matter how small.

For a program that's dealt with plenty of instability in recent years, the message to players is straightforward. Familiarity with every physical detail of gameday, before it actually matters, breeds confidence when it does.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over to the sidelines during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simulating an Entire Game Day, 24 Hours Early

Rather than treat the scrimmage as an isolated practice session, Silverfield built an entire mock gameday around it, shifting the team's schedule back a full day to mirror what an actual road-to-kickoff routine would look like.

"To move it back 24 hours, what we did is yesterday after our practice, we gathered in our team room, and then we went to our team hotel and stayed the night locally," Silverfield explained. "Part of that was just to get a feel for the logistics of what everything looks like the night before a game."

Silverfield was candid about why that level of detail matters, even for things coaches typically overlook entirely.

"I think that's so important. As coaches, [we] take it for granted. Okay, hey, what does this meeting room look like? What does the pregame meal look like? What do the bathrooms look like after the team meeting before we get on the buses? What's the bus route look like? Is there walkthrough room applicable for playing a night game?"

It's a checklist most fans would never think to ask about, but one that can genuinely disrupt a team's rhythm if left unaddressed until it's too late to fix.

Razorbacks football fans cheer for their team before kickoff as CSU takes on Arkansas at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, September 8, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rehearsing for Kickoff Times Against Utah, UGA

Silverfield specifically calibrated this dry run to simulate an 11 a.m. kickoff which deliberately mirrored the timing of Arkansas's marquee home game against Georgia on Sept. 19.

"So we kind of went through the paces as if we were playing an 11 a.m. kickoff, kind of like the Georgia game, just getting a prep for that," he said.

That's a notable level of forward planning for a coach still just weeks into his tenure, treating a season-opening scrimmage as a proving ground for a game that won't happen for a month.

That approach isn't limited to a single simulation, either. Silverfield laid out a rolling schedule of similar mock gamedays tailored to different kickoff windows across the season:

"Next week we'll do a 9:15 scrimmage under the lights in the stadium, and then the following week, the week prior, we'll do a 3:30 mock game. Not a true scrimmage, but getting a feel for that."

In other words, no matter when Arkansas actually kicks off during the 2026 season, whether that's morning, night, or mid-afternoon, the players will have already walked through that exact rhythm before it counts.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts walks on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Small Stuff That Actually Matters to Players

Some of Silverfield's most telling comments weren't about scheme or logistics at all, but about the mundane realities of life on the road that players actually notice.

"So at the team hotel last night, hey, what do Coach Roberts' meetings look like the night before a game? Players got a feel for that. What is the 'hey, the chicken tenders are good. This needs to be improved.' So all those different things, not only for me, for the operations staff, but for the players alike."

It's a small, almost throwaway detail, but it reveals something real about Silverfield's philosophy: gameday comfort isn't just about scheme execution, it's about removing every distraction that could pull a player's focus away from performing.

"I think it's so important because we want our players to be as comfortable as they can when they take the field on Saturday, and a lot of that is familiarity. So I thought that went well," he said — a direct articulation of the idea that confidence on the field starts with comfort off it.

Arkansas Razorbacks football team reach the stadium during the Hog Walk prior to the game against the UAB Blazers at Razorback Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Walking the Hog Walk for the First Time Himself

Even Silverfield, the head coach, treated Saturday as a personal dry run. Arkansas conducted a full Hog Walk rehearsal that morning, minus the actual crowd.

"We even drove over this morning, did the Hog Walk on air. We didn't see any fans. I think rush had finally ended by the time we got through our Hog Walk, but did that. That was the first time for me," he said, acknowledging the moment as a new experience even for him.

That firsthand walkthrough surfaced details he hadn't previously considered, right down to the stadium's physical layout.

"Okay, wow, there's a decent number of stairs. What's that look like? So just going through all those things was so important for us coming out today. Going through, ok" hey, have we stretched? Okay, this group comes out first. Where are we stretching on the field?"

It's a small anecdote, but a revealing one that a first-year head coach personally mapping out stairwells and stretching formations well before the stakes are real, treating the season opener not as a starting point, but as the final rep in a much longer rehearsal.

"So all those logistics were important as we move forward," Silverfield said, tying the entire exercise back to one central idea. That nothing about Arkansas' gameday experience on Sept. 5 should feel unfamiliar to anyone wearing a headset or a helmet.

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