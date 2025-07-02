Razorbacks end pursuit of legacy Texas recruit Chase Campbell
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For months, Chase Campbell, a four-star wide receiver from Wolfforth, Texas, had been told he was a priority for Arkansas football.
As a legacy recruit, the son of former Hog defensive back Marcus Campbell and All-American track star Deedee Brown-Campbell, his ties to Fayetteville ran deep. His maternal grandfather, Darrell Brown, had broken the color barrier for Arkansas football in 1965.
As the June recruiting window closed, the Razorbacks’ staff changed course. Campbell, the highest-rated wideout left on their board, was told there was no longer a spot for him in the 2026 class, according to a story at Best of Arkansas Sports by Michael Main.
The decision, confirmed by Marcus Campbell in an interview with Best of Arkansas Sports, surprised the family but apparently didn't upset anybody.
“We hold no hard feelings toward the UA staff,” Marcus told Daniel Fair on On3, even as the family processed the end of a 60-year legacy line at the university. “We were told Chase was one of their priority targets, but things change. That’s recruiting.”
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, in his sixth year at the helm, has locked in two dozen commitments for 2026, tying for seventh-most in the country and trailing only Georgia within the conference.
But a closer look reveals that just three of those commits are four-star prospects, with the rest rated as three-stars by 247Sports.
As the class filled up, the staff made the decision to focus on players who fit their immediate needs and vision, even if it meant turning away higher-profile legacy recruits like Campbell.
How that ultimately works out is probably going to depend on the wins and losses.
Campbell’s recruitment was among the most closely watched in the region this cycle. He’d taken seven official visits in June, including to North Carolina and NFL legend Bill Belichick and five Big 12 schools.
Texas Tech, where his mother works, had a geographic edge, with Wolfforth just a dozen miles from Lubbock).
Arkansas still had the sentimental advantage, at least until the Hogs’ numbers crunch forced their hand.
“Chase narrowed his top schools to Texas Tech, Baylor, and Kansas State,” said his father to Best of Arkansas Sports, “and he’ll make his decision before his senior season.” Shortly after Arkansas informed the Campbells of their decision, Chase released his top three—noticeably omitting his parents’ alma mater.
The move has drawn scrutiny, not just because of Campbell’s pedigree, but because it fits a recent pattern. Arkansas has now missed out on several high-profile legacy recruits. Ryan Wingo, brother of ex-Razorback Ronnie Wingo, signed with Texas.
Lance Jackson, whose brother Landon starred as a Hog edge rusher, also chose Texas. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, the state’s top QB prospect in over a decade and part of an Arkansas sports dynasty, left for Auburn before transferring to Baylor.
Each departure has stoked debate about whether the Razorbacks are losing their grip on a powerful recruiting asset: the deep ties of in-state and legacy talent.
Yet, for Pittman and his staff, the calculus is more complex than bloodlines. The Razorbacks have three receivers committed for 2026 with four-star Dequane Prevo and three-stars Blair Irvin and Robert Haynes IV.
They missed on four-star Zayion Cotton, who chose Mississippi State, and are in the running for three-star Keymian Henderson and Xavier Okwufulueze.
In the SEC’s relentless race for players, coaches must balance tradition with results. Scholarships aren’t unlimited, and offers can’t linger forever.
Pittman’s willingness to “pull the plug” on a blue-chip legacy prospect signals a logical, if sometimes cold, approach to roster management.
For the Campbell family, the break is bittersweet, but not final.
“We’re proud of what Chase has accomplished and where he’s headed,” Marcus Campbell said. “Arkansas is always home to us. But this is his journey now.”
As Chase prepares for his senior season at Frenship High, he remains one of the most sought-after wideouts in Texas, with 18 offers and a reputation for physical play and exceptional ball skills.
The Hogs' 2026 class, currently ranked in the Top 20 nationally according to Rivals, is heavy on early commitments but lighter on star power than some peers.
With targets like linebacker JJ Bush and safety Tylan Wilson still uncommitted, Pittman continues chasing talent down the stretch of the recruiting cycle.