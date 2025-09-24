Razorbacks to host high profile pair of underclassmen for Notre Dame game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Game week for the Arkansas Razorbacks' much anticipated meeting against No. 22 Notre Dame is finally here which will bring at least a pair of high profile underclassmen to town for unofficial visits.
One of the top freshman in the country, DJ Ferguson, will join current Arkansas safety pledge Tay Lockett.
Ferguson, from University City High School in San Diego, is a 2029 prospect with offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, SMU, Colorado State, South Florida, Louisville, Syracuse, San Diego State and many others.
Only a freshman, the 6-foot-2, 180 pound receiver has recorded 17 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns, which ranks No. 2 in California in his class, according to MaxPreps.
He's also been a standout defender, recording 13 tackles and three pass break-ups through four games.
Another impressive youngster expected to visit this weekend is 2028 Southlake Carroll offensive lineman Ty McCurry. The 6-foot-6, 275 pound sophomore received a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks earlier this summer following a camp visit.
McCurry is already one of the top players in the Lone Star State after being named to the Sports Illustrated Freshmen All-American team at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
His offer from the Razorbacks was his first from an SEC school, but has also heard from TCU, SMU, UTSA, New Mexico, Tulsa, Sacramento State, UTEP and Colorado State along with interest from Oklahoma and Nebraska.
Sixth-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is popularly known as a family-oriented leader who desires to lead young men in a program built on strong leadership.
"Coach Pittman showed huge amounts of hospitality to me and my parents," McCurry said. "He talked with me about my recent transition back to Southlake Carroll and how important my faith is to me. I really enjoyed talking to a coach that is like-minded and could definitely see myself playing for him."
After being homeschooled for a period of time, McCurry is headed to Texas high school football powerhouse Southlake Carroll, a program that has produced numerous college stars and NFL draft picks.
"My transition back to Southlake Carroll is going great," McCurry said. "I’m loving being back. It’s been great for my development. We are currently undefeated this season and I’m continuing to work with my trainers and I feel very blessed about the team I have around me.
"This fall has taught me a lot about the recruiting process and what I am looking for in a university," McCurry said. "It’s made me want to work hard to be an early commit and not drag out the process. I would love to find home and start developing into the player they need me to be."
McCurry tells allHOGS he is focusing on four schools moving forward: Arkansas, SMU, Oklahoma, and TCU.
"I really want to be somewhere that I can develop and have a close relationship with my coach," McCurry said.
Arkansas' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 12 in the SEC and No. 33 nationally with a total of 25 commitments, according to 247sports. Should the Razorbacks figure a way to upset the Fighting Irish this weekend, it could really turn some heads in recruiting circles, giving Pittman and company momentum to close September.