Are Arkansas Fans Having Demander's Remorse Already?

It's time for Arkansas fans to decide.

Are you the Razorbacks? The one Hog in all of college sports?

Or are you Ole Miss?

It's time to decide because if the answer is the former, then fans have been failing miserably to send the right messages. Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek has done exactly what every athletics director who is trying to fulfill his duty should be doing — working hard to provide the university the greatest overall athletics program possible.

During his tenure, Arkansas has been amazing at basically every sport. Basketball has been to a couple of Elite 8 appearances and a pair of Sweet 16s and currently have the No. 1 recruiting class.

Baseball is almost always in the Top 10 and goes to the College World Series on the regular. Softball has been the No. 1 team in the country in RPI for a good chunk of the season (currently No. 2), while also in the middle of the Top 10 in the media polls and having recently knocked off No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Texas in roughly the past week.

Gymnastics just made its second trip to the national finals in the past three years, once again finishing No. 7 in the nation, and set an attendance record of over 15,500 fans in Bud Walton Arena. Soccer is regularly in the Top 10, went undefeated this past spring season, and has won five of the past seven SEC championships.

Arkansas begins its NCAA tennis run in Fort Worth today at a regional hosted by TCU and cross country and track continue to do what they do despite having a new head coach.

Meanwhile, golf is so good its players are hitting the perfect first pitch with a club to start Razorback baseball games after a little quality time at Augusta.

María José Marín with a new twist on the renowned first pitch! ⛳️



🎥: @RazorbackBSB pic.twitter.com/51ozzFfVaX — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) April 8, 2026

From the greens to the circle



Excited to have the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur Champion, Maria Jose Marin throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to tonight's series finale against Auburn! https://t.co/OTMW00wGXn — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 6, 2026

Even football, which was in a back-to-back 2-10 freefall that was much worse and way more embarassing than last season, bounced back from disaster far better than fans will give credit. After a couple of blunders by the Board of Trustees cost him Mike Leach and reportedly Lane Kiffin, Arkansas hired the only person willing to take the job after what Chad Morris, who wasn't a Yurachek hire, did to the program.

Pittman came out the gate with three wins in an SEC only COVID-19 ravaged season, a record that would have resulted in a winning season in a normal scheduled year. After ending a 20-game SEC losing streak, he went 9-4 and tacked on two more winning seasons with seven wins each.

In all, an offensive line coach with no coordinator experience came to an SEC program that was so deep in the ditch it was near the earth's core and provided the equivalent of winning seasons four out of five years before getting fired early in the following year. Getting that level of production out of those circumstances is utterly amazing.

This isn't the SWAC or Conference USA. That type of success with literally so few options came against the mighty SEC with Nick Saban still around.

Yet, despite all of this success, which should easily be winning Yurachek awards left and right, Arkansas fans are in a constant state of anger. They don't care about all of the other programs winning at extreme levels with which the other SEC schools and, most years, the rest of the country can't compete.

It doesn't matter to them that the Razorbacks are the gold standard of athletics. All they want from their AD is to win at a Top 10 level in one sport — football.

They want to be Ole Miss. They want to give up everything else for the sake of being good at football every now and then with the rare year maybe baseball cracks the Top 25, but that's it.

Everything else can crash and burn.

Arkansas has to do it in football, a sport that literally requires an overall budget literally the size of the economic GDP of many countries to compete at a Top 10 level, in a state where there are few major donors on a list cut shorter by rules that keep some of its wealthiest prospects from donating to NIL.

Of course, Arkansas will have to cut three sports to get down to the Ole Miss standard. Yurachek has already gotten a start on that by announcing men and women's tennis will be going away to free up a couple of million dollars or so. Figuring out which other sport to cut will be tricky though because it definitely can't be a women's sport for legal reasons, otherwise, swim and dive might be on the chopping block next.

However, when Yurachek took the necessary step of freeing up every dime possible for football by eliminating the tennis program, tons of Razorbacks fans who had no idea Arkansas has a tennis team got all up in arms about making the tough financial call to cut the program.

So, which is it?

Is he supposed to be going all in on football like Hogs fans keep demanding, or is he supposed to be the well-rounded athletics director surrounded by amazing coaches at each sport and tremendous success left and right.

It can't be both ways.

Right now John Calipari is shopping for at least one more freshman because he doesn't appear to be able to afford a quality big man from the portal. However, he warned there would be less money this season, yet another red flag that Yurachek may be giving in to the masses and pushing any funds possible toward football, although that's not certain.

Hogs fans also freaked out when head gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber stepped down this week. At first they were certain that meant money was being stripped from gymnastics, especially with recent Olympian Jocelyn Roberts, an athlete who loves the Razorbacks so much a Hog call is worked into one of her routines, hit the transfer portal.

However, people eased up when Wieber's husband, Chris Brooks, took over the program. Wieber will still be around to provide influence when she wants, but she will be able to be a mom cheering on Arkansas from the sidelines if she'd like.

But, if it had been the case that Yurachek was pulling money from gymnastics, as awful as that would feel to normal people considering how big the sport has gotten at Arkansas and how many little girls in the state are inspired by it, that's part of life in the Ole Miss plan.

The Rebels don't even have a gymnastics team, much less a national powerhouse with Olympians filling out the coaching staff, including assistants, and dotting the roster.

Here's the awful truth. All of these other programs fill in a bit of life for all of these hardcore football fans. Basketball, baseball, softball and all the other sports give Hogs fans an opportunity to stop down and watch as they make runs at the national championship.

The bait shops and small town restaurants are filled with conversation about sports most Arkansas people don't know anything about during their regular season. Yet, they take pride in them and spend time watching when it's tournament time.

It gives purpose to the months from December to June, just in time to drag these football fans into preseason mode. Having been in states covering schools that have nothing but football going for them, it's a miserable existance.

There is a strong, distinct feeling that something is missing. The months between the end of football season and the beginning of football season are agonizingly long.

That's not a life for which Arkansas fans are built. It's why something inside them wants to fight for these other sports, even though it's the most mundane, least supported of the programs. Hogs fans say they want to go all in on football.

They say they want to be Ole Miss so bad it hurts. But it doesn't truly hurt so bad they have it in them to give up on the other sports.

They take pride when Arkansas softball knocks off No. 1 Oklahoma and then drops No. 5 Texas, 2-0.

"That little Robyn girl they got on the mound is a bad girl" they say between bites of dry toast and the blackest coffee two quarters can get poured into a styrofoam cup.

"Did you see that one girl hit the golf ball for a strike before the baseball game the other day?" a friend across the way says. "I heard she won the Master's or something."

Arkansas fans have demanded they be forced to give up these sorts of conversations. They are demanding Dave Van Horn never get his national championship.

They are demanding John Calipari continue to have less and less money to get players until the program reaches a point where it must take on coaches with highly questionable backgrounds who are just desperate to have a job at any Power Four school, no matter how miserable the situation may be on the court.

That's the life so many Razorbacks fans say they want. All for the glory of maybe getting into the College Football Playoff every now and then.

However, is that truly the life of an Arkansas fan? They ignore what Yurachek has done with the entire athletics program to gripe about a single sport that, even though fans pretended it wasn't, was winning prior to the chaos of this past season.

Are Razorbacks fans willing to give up everything that makes athletics at Arkansas what it is for two more wins in football most seasons with the chance of three more wins perhaps once a decade? Is 9-4 so much better than 7-6 that it's worth giving up NCAA Tournament runs in baseball, basketball and softball?

What about competing for national championships in all of those other sports? Maybe just giving those up will get football at least one more win with a chance of two more once a decade.

Can golf, track, cross country, gymnastics and soccer go away, generating enough money to buy the players needed to go 8-5 with a 9-4 once a decade? Is that a satisfactory price? Because, like it or not, there's a finite amount of money.

There is little room to add money. At this point, it's about moving money.

So, what's the sacrifice the people of Arkansas truly want to make? What programs do they want to either cut down to simply existing or eliminate all together for the sake of minimal improvement in football?

Yurachek tried maintaining things as the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, all the complaining and threats to his job has led him to begin doing what the people are demanding.

The Razorbacks are in the process of becoming Ole Miss. However, now that fans have had a minor taste of it, they need to decide. Are they Hogs or are they Rebels?

The message needs to be delivered to Yurachek clearly and there's not much time. It's either football or all of the other sports.

There is no in between.

You decide.

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