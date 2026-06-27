Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 25, Caleb Bell

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas redshirt freshman Caleb Bell was a very active piece to his Milton High School's defense in Alpharetta, Ga., which helped him earn offers from schools across the country.

A 4-star prospect, Bell is a credible option as a pass rushing threat behind senior Quincy Rhodes. He was a key piece to Arkansas' defensive line class from two cycles ago that featured fellow 4-stars Reginald Vaughn and 3-star Trent Sellers.

Bell was the No. 212 overall prospect for 2025, No. 21 among defensive ends, and the No. 29 athlete in Georgia, according to Rivals. He chose the Razorbacks over offers programs such as Texas, Mississippi State, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and SMU, among many others.

His freshman year was more of a developmental period which he received limited playing time in the season opener against Alabama A&M. He ultimately went on to use his redshirt and didn't return for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"[We've] got a young guy in Caleb Bell, who every day seems to be getting better and better," Arkansas defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson said in April. "[Practice] is moving fast for him. He's still young, but those three guys have been the most solid ones in the group to this point."

High School Standout

Prior to Bell's arrival at the college level, he was a workhorse on the defensive side of the football, which caught the eye of college scouts and coaches across the country.

During his senior season, Bell was highly productive for Milton by recording 71 total tackles, 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in pursuit of a Georgia Class 5A state championship.

Bell comes from an NFL pedigree as his father, Kendrell, played linebacker at Georgia from 1999-2000. He was then selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2001.

Can Bell Become a Factor in 2026?

Coach Ryan Silverfield knows what Quincy Rhodes is capable of as a projected first round NFL prospect next spring. But there is no way he'll be able to produce in a similar way without having help on the edges behind and beside him.

That's why Bell's emergence this fall is critical to spell some snaps for the preseason first-team All-SEC selection. The Peach State native is too good of an athlete and recruited fairly well to continue riding the pine.

Arkansas DL commit @caleb95bell has been very active up front tonight for @MiltonEagles_FB. Big sack here toward the end of the 1st half.



Texas recently offered Bell. https://t.co/FeAGwvDKNk pic.twitter.com/CiFArTOzi8 — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 17, 2024

He will likely be splitting time between several reserves such as Oregon transfer Xadavien Sims and true freshman 4-star Colton Yarbrough out of Durant, (Okla.). While Bell may not have the experience, he sure has impressive size at 6-foot-3, 283 pounds to intimidate some guys with a unique set of moves and instincts.

If he can find ways to become an effective piece of the Razorbacks' defensive line there will be plenty of snaps for the taking on a defense that's expected to go multiple this fall. Bell did have some success this offseason, recording two tackles in the Red-White game to close out spring practice.

Arkansas finished the 2025 season with just 22 total sacks on the year, which was only good for No. 93 nationally. With a whole new crop of defensive backs, they'll be relying on the front end to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks in order to give them more time to thow.

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