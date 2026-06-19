Razorbacks Gain Commitment From Highly Regarded DB Over Georgia, Florida

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas added to its 2027 recruiting class Friday evening as Buford, (Ga.) 3-star safety Jameer Cantrell announced his commitment over the likes of Florida, Georgia, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

"Fayetteville, I'm home," Cantrell tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound defensive back is a multi-sport athlete who also stars on the track and field team where he posted a wind-aided 100-meter times of 10.8 seconds 9 and a wind-legal 10.93 seconds as a sophomore in 2025.

Had a great visit with @RazorbackFB this past weekend can’t wait to get back up there for my official visit. @RSilverfield @CoachCWilford @CoachDWilson7 pic.twitter.com/MVBQrXho8u — Jameer Cantrell (@MoneyMeer34) April 27, 2026

He made two trips to see Arkansas this spring with an unofficial visit for the Razorback's Red-White Spring Game before returning on an official visit last weekend.

Cantrell's speed is a common factor in Arkansas' pursuit of defensive backs on the recruiting trail as the new coaching staff are attempting to add more speed on the backend. He is the No. 834 ranked player in the country, No. 84 among safeties and No. 99 among athletes in the Peach State, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Other programs to express interest in Cantrell's services were Duke, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Carolina, Syracuse, Central Florida, Pitt, West Virginia and many others.

One major key to Cantrell's commitment is defensive back coach Deron Wilson, who returned to Arkansas after spending two seasons at Florida. His versatility in the secondary will give the Razorbacks someone who can defend multiple positions in pass defense.

Upon Silverfield's arrival at Arkansas, his staff made a concerted effort to flip the defensive backfield almost entirely with 18 new faces in the room going into fall camp. The lone returnee from the Razorbacks disappointing 2-10 season is veteran Miguel Mitchell, who initially entered the transfer portal but opted to remain in Fayetteville for his senior year.

Buford, (Ga.) High School 3-star defensive back Jameer Cantrell during his official visit at Arkansas on June 12. | Jameer Cantrell,

Each position collectively struggled while being touted as bigger, faster and stronger throughout media sessions to hype up the 2025 season. However, it was a year that went completely sideways as Arkansas ranked No. 101 nationally in passing yards allowed, No. 102 in interceptions, dead last in the SEC in scoring defense, and No. 13 in the league for passing defense.

"The biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up," Wilson said after a spring practice in March. "Typically, palms up equals busted coverages. As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together. Make sure we get everything on the same page, in the same book.

"Then from there, they have certain things that safeties need to hear, and Coach Wilford would meet with the safeties, and there are certain things that corners need to hear."

Arkansas forced only 9 turnovers all season, which was tied for No. 123 among teams at the FBS level. Defensive back coaches Eddie Hicks and C.J. Wiliford along with Wilson have not only improved the amount of speed in their secondary, but made sure to bring in some guys who understood how to force turnovers.

Of the 11 FBS transfers added to the secondary, they combine for 21 forced turnovers at the college level, which shows the exact mindset the staff is looking for when adding to their roster.

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