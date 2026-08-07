ALL IN Football Fund Goal raised by $20M to $50M After Hitting $25M Mark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Foundation is once again soliciting donations to its ALL IN Fund, devoted "to providing critical support for the Arkansas Razorback football program under the leadership of new Head Coach Ryan Silverfield." The fund has raised its goal after raising nearly $25 million as of August.

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek has been adamant this offseason that the football team needs a bigger budget to keep up with the spending boom since NIL.

Well, it appears this fundraising effort will help support a football program looking to improve on last season's SEC shutout. Look for Arkansas to be more involved in the transfer portal drama going forward as General Manager Gaizka Crowley gets a bigger piggy bank.





🏈 Razorback Nation is answering the call and now it's time to go #ALLIN for @RazorbackFB. Support the #HOGS with a donation today. Every gift helps recruit, develop, and retain elite student-athletes.https://t.co/FlQmR3AIBp pic.twitter.com/SFHqXiqVqw — Razorback Foundation 🐗 (@RazorFoundation) August 7, 2026

Crowley was on The Hog Pod with Bo Mattingly to discuss the work he and Silverfield are doing to make Arkansas into a consistent winner.

"My goal every day is I want to build the best football team I can for the university and the state of Arkansas," Crowley said.

The relationship between general manager and head coach has to involve good communication and a unified vision. Crowley said he wants to find players that fit what the coaches want out of them.

"Our job is to set the table," Crowley said. "Really, what we try to do is our personnel staff tries to identify, personnel staff tries to evaluate. And then if he meets the threshold that our coaches want, then that's when they jump in from the recruiting perspective."

He told Mattingly that front offices in colleges have a lot in common these days, but he notes the volume of players in college makes the job quite difficult logistically.

Hogs’ wideout believes in Silverfield’s message of winning big at Arkansas.



“We want to win championships, and [Coach Silverfield] came in with that mindset, man." https://t.co/t3InEznbj6 — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) August 5, 2026

"About five years ago, this thing has changed where you have a true front office in a lot of capacities," Crowley said. "Now, we're looking at this world in college football that's sort of like the NFL prepares for the draft. But in a lot of cases, you got way more players and way less time to do it."

When identifying players for the Razorbacks, Crowley said there is one trait they must have.

"Explosiveness for us is a non-negotiable," Crowley said.

The Hogs will need to do some exploding on the field this season to escape those last-place projections and start the Silverfield era off on a good note.

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