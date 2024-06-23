Razorbacks May Take Step Forward with Another Lumberjack Wide Receiver
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman received some good Sunday afternoon news when Warren, Ark., wide receiver Antonio Jordan chose the Razorbacks while visiting this weekend, per Danny West of Hawg Sports.
Pittman’s staff was the first program to offer Jordan as a sophomore in 2022. He ultimately chose Arkansas over Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State and Ole Miss. A 3-star, according to all four major recruiting sites, he is the Razorbacks No. 14 addition for the 2025 class.
Jordan possesses impressive size at 6-6, 230 pounds, ready made for the college game. He proved to be one of the best prospects in the state last season with over 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and nearly 25 yards per reception. His performance earned All-4A Conference accolades as a junior.
A true three-sport athlete, Jordan has excelled in basketball and baseball while a Lumberjack. He hit .294 as a freshman with the baseball team.
The Razorbacks have been very successful through the years recruiting the small Southeast Arkansas town. Lumberjacks’ coach Bo Hembree seems to grow wide receivers like the town reaps tomatoes and pine trees — large, impressive and plentiful. The Warren pipeline has been rich in talent recently with pass catchers who went on to have stellar careers in Fayetteville.
That includes the 2008 trio of Jarius Wright, Greg Childs and Chris Gragg. Ten years years later, Treylon Burks played a big role in the Hogs' resurgent 2021 season and was drafted the next spring by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft.
Wright and Childs were drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and Gragg, after a redshirt year due to an injury, was selected by the Buffalo Bills. That's four wide receivers from a town of 6,000 people. You can do the math on those odds.
2025 Current Commitments
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
4-star OT Connor Howes
3-star DL Caleb Bell
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star DE Keiundre Johnson
3-star WR Antonio Jordan
3-star S Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star OL Kash Courtney
3-star DL JaQuentin Madison
N/R K Evan Noel
