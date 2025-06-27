Razorbacks' GM Cofield was everything he should be and some didn't like it
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For some reason people watched the press conference with new Arkansas general manager Remy Cofield Thursday afternoon and chose to come away disappointed.
However, the only way for this to be possible is if there is a distinct misunderstanding of what his role is at Arkansas.
Everyone seems to think he is here to be a coach or a traditional administrator. Complaints ranged from Cofield coming off as boring to sheer disbelief that in his two months on campus, he was at the football facilities for only the second time.
First off, Cofield is in charge of player payroll and not a coach. He oversees the financial numbers, negotiations involving those numbers and any laws surrounding how the funds are split and dispersed.
Perhaps other people's job situations are different, but most have never experienced their company bookkeeper or accountant stand up and give a rousing pep talk. In fact, the more boring and matter of fact they are, the better they usually are at their job.
Typically, a call or email is received that simply says you didn't fill out your paperwork correctly so your supplies didn't get ordered. That doesn't come with a speech about how you're going to work hard to overcome not including the item number so you can get the staples and pens that are gonna put you over the top with your monthly goal.
"Now get out that supply form and fill it out like I know you can and don't forget the account number! No mercy! No mercy! Put pen to paper and show everyone what you're made of!"
Nope. Instead, it's crickets until you redo the work on your own and resubmit it. Only then will you get a communication that it won't be ordered until next week because you missed the window.
As for not having been in the football facilities, he shouldn't have been. Cofield's job is to sit in front of these players and tell them their financial demands aren't going to be met if that's what's best for the program.
He has to offer that news in as plain and unemotional a manner as possible.
This works best if he avoids being in places where he can possibly build a bond with the athletes. It's up to coaches to build relationships while he stays unattached.
It's also best the coaches come to him, although, more often than not, a phone call or a Zoom meeting will suffice. If Pittman needs to decide on a pair of athletes, he calls to talk numbers.
It's Cofield's job to tell him he can get those guys, but for slightly less, he can get two other players who are relatively comparable and have enough money to also get an extra defensive lineman for needed depth.
After that, it's up to Pittman to decide which is the better choice for his program. Also, when Pittman has a prime prospect, it's up to Cofield to see that while Arkansas can only offer a certain amount for the first season, there is wiggle room for more money in the second and third year for a competitive three-year total amount.
That's where Cofield has value. He has to be the disciplined numbers guy.
Leave it up to Pittman and John Calipari to give the rousing speeches. Cofield needs to see big picture numbers and to be the guy who upsets a player when the money just isn't there while Pittman and Calipari stay in the good guy role.
Cofield was everything Arkansas needs at his press conference. He gave consistent answers even though it wasn't what some wanted to hear.
He also calmly made no promises.
Cofield is going to take the money where the budget lets him advise the coaches to go. After that, it's on the coaches to do the job they've wanted for the past five years — just coach.