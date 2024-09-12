Green Could Put More Fans in No. 10 Than Last 50 Years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After the offensive explosion in Arkansas' first two games, it became acceptable to wonder how good quarterback Taylen Green could be NEXT season. There's a lot of moving pieces there, but follow along.
Through games against UAPB and Oklahoma State, Green has put up over 800 yards of total offense. It's cause for a lot of optimism around the Razorbacks' prospects for the season and they are re-doing their projections for the number of wins this year.
Not all of that will revolve around what Green does. The offense, though, has improved in such a startling way it's generated a ton of excitement. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino needs a quarterback like Green to make his offense light up scoreboards, but just remember he's never won the game that mattered, so plans for Atlanta might be premature.
But this is just the first year of them working together. Looking back at the 39-31 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday, the realization came that it could be even better next year.
Nobody has competed for a championship without a really, really good quarterback. That has nothing to do with the NFL, which Green is not ready for just yet.
He could probably pocket a huge name, image and likeness deal to stay at Arkansas rather than be just another low-round quarterback trying to make a roster next summer. Green could be the hero next year.
There would be more folks running around in No. 10 jerseys than the last 1960's when it seemed everybody along with their brother and sister in Arkansas had a Bill Montgomery jersey. Even Frank Broyles' wife, Barbara, wore one.
Another year with Petrino could possibly boost his potential in the draft for 2026. While he has learned an awful lot in his development over just a few months with Petrino, Green probably hasn't learned 25% of what he could get.
That will come over time. Now the downside to all this is there's no telling what talented back-ups Malachi Singleton and KJ Jackson would do if Green came back.
The transfer portal's likely not going anywhere soon, but Petrino and Sam Pittman can't deal with what-ifs on that. They clearly have already gone all in on what Green can do this season.
They'll deal with what they don't know about it when it becomes necessary. Green will do the same thing, but it's becoming clear that will be a subject being brought up more as the season progresses.
HOGS FEED:
• UAB's Trent Dilfer has praise, respect for Razorbacks' offensive coordinator as a puppet master
• Oklahoma St., Oregon St., Deion Sanders find ways to make Hog fans' lives less enjoyable
• What would it take for Pittman to trade his QB away?
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook