Razorbacks Have One Problem at Receiver That Stewart Doesn't Care About

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback coach Mitch Edwards is someone who is going to shoot things straight in a position race. Just check out what he said about his quarterbacks Friday afternoon after another outdoor practice in the 100-degree sun.

While he wants his guys to limit the "stupid things" it should get somewhat easier for them given how deep, versatile and talented the Razorbacks' wide receiver room has shown it can be during fall camp.

There wasn't a single player picked among the rest, but Stewart at least name-dropped a handful of players who could potentially be in the starting rotation come the season opener against North Alabama.

"I tell you what, this a talented room...I’m excited" Stewart said Friday after Arkansas' eighth practice of fall camp. "We’ve got length, got some speed. Shoot... obviously everyone has talked about [Antonio Jordan]. Talk about a guy with that catch radius."

That level of praise for a redshirt freshman, who from all indications was expected to play a role last season prior to an injury, is huge. The 6-foot-6, 227 pound wideout comes from a long line of pass catchers in Bradley County beginning with former Arkansas standouts Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Chris Gragg and Treylon Burks.

There's even some belief from fellow assistant coach Larry Smith, who believes his "baby giraffe" has improved "night and day" since the spring, and credits Jordan for all the work.

Stewart didn't just stop at Jordan, he continued on to include Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, who is expected to make a splash in his return to the SEC.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"Man, Chris Marshall, that dude freaking loves football now," Stewart said. "You want to talk about a guy who gets excited with everything football, that guy loves football and he competes his tail off. He’s fun to watch now...gritty."

Marshall has shown off his elite speed and physicality throughout fall camp and has run the majority of camp with the ones, which was expected by most around the program. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound receiver caught 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns while averaging over 19 yards per reception in 2025 for the Broncos.

There are some other receivers who have been dependable options in the passing game from the slot in Ismael Cisse, Donovan Faupel and Jamari Hawkins. Each of them have multiple years of experience at the college level and should be able to become security blankets for whichever young quarterback wins the starting job.

"[Ismael Cisse], man, he’s quite a player. [Donovan Faupel] has been super consistent," Stewart continued. Obviously, [Jamari Hawkins], he’s come in and made a name for himself. He is very explosive."

Hawkins has mostly run with the first string and has put his speed on display throughout the spring and fall camp. After spending his first three seasons across the Mississippi River at Memphis with a limited role offensively, he became a key fixture in the passing game by catching 38 passes for 623 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jamari Hawkins (9) walks back to the line for the next drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was a major big play option last season for former Memphis quarterback Brendon Lewis, by averaging 16.4 yards per catch for the Tigers with his longest reception of 57 yards. The speedster recorded 16 catches of 15+ yards and another seven that surpassed 25 yards.

The Hogs' quarterback coach didn't end there either while embracing the type of dynamic transfer Jelani Watkins, redshirt sophomore Courtney Crutchfield and junior CJ Brown each bring to the field.

"Then you have Jelani [Watkins]...Hell, he’s the fastest man in the country, so that’s good to have," Stewart said. "He’s not just a fast runner. He’s taken some hits, taken some shots, some toughness. He’s really smart, has some football savviness about him, good kid.

[Courtney Crutchfield], [CJ Brown]. Man, CJ has been a really, really good player. Just consistent as he can be, smart. [Crutchfield], he’s got a burst. Obviously, you can tell I’m excited. I don’t care who takes the field, the quarterbacks don’t care. Put three of them out there and we’ll find a matchup."

That's ultimately what makes Arkansas' receiver room intriguing as there may not be a proven 1,000-yard pass catcher or obvious No. 1 option, but Silverfield's staff might not need one anyway.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan celebrates after catching a touchdown during spring practice. | AJ Jordan, Instagram

If Jordan can overwhelm defensive backs with his frame or Watkins and Hawkins stretch defenses with speed or even have Marshall put his size and physicality on display, that'd be a huge win for a first year offense.

There's also dependable options in Cisse, Faupel, Brown and Crutchfield who give Arkansas additional options depending on personnel groupings. That has to be a major payoff for either KJ Jackson or AJ Hill because they've worked on timing and chemistry with receiving targets throughout the offseason.

And Stewart appears more than comfortable letting opposing defenses figure out which wideout gets his opportunity on any given Saturday.

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