Northern Iowa Tight End Dies Two Days After Workout Collapse

Parker Sutherland, a tight end for Northern Iowa, died Saturday two days after collapsing during a workout. He was 18.

"I'm heartbroken," Panthers coach Todd Stepsis said in a university statement. “Parker embodied everything we look for in a UNI football Panther. His talent and potential excited us on a daily basis, but it failed to compare to the type of person and teammate he was. His character, humility, toughness and genuine love of others are what champions are made of. While I'm saddened that our time together was short, we will celebrate the bright light that he brought to our football team for the rest of our lives.”

Via the AP Tuesday, Stepsis said that the collapse had taken place during a routine workout.

“He’s one of one,” Stepsis told the AP. “Just an amazing person, an amazing family. It’s the type of guy you want to build a team with. If I could have 110 Parkers, I would.”

Sutherland attended Iowa City High School, where he played football and basketball. He appeared in games against Utah Tech, North Dakota, Illinois State and Murray State in 2025.

On Monday, Northern Iowa held a tribute event outside of its stadium, attended by hundreds.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated