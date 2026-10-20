FAYETTEVILLE — Everything is lining up for Oct. 31 to be a massive evening for head coach Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas football team.

Coming off its first SEC victory of the season, the Razorbacks will host No. 22 Missouri on Halloween — and a rejuvenated Arkansas fan base will have all day to prepare for a 6:45 p.m. primetime kickoff on SEC Network, Arkansas' first home night game against an SEC opponent since it hosted LSU in primetime in 2024.

It's a massive opportunity for Silverfield and his team, and one they mustn't take for granted.

Under the lights for the Battle Line pic.twitter.com/M9UnBY9wVK — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) October 19, 2026

The crowds were strong and relatively energized for Arkansas' last three home games this season against Georgia, Tulsa and Tennessee. A night game against Tulsa certainly brought more energy into the building, while those that attended Arkansas' 24-17 loss to Tennessee did everything in their power to will the Hogs to victory.

A crowd of more than 60,000 would likely still be on hand had Arkansas lost to Vanderbilt, given that it's a 6:45 kickoff. However, Arkansas fans finally have a bona fide reason for optimism, and combined with a primetime kick against a top-25 opponent with a trophy on the line, it's possible that Arkansas has more fans inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Halloween than it's had for any game this season.

A win wouldn't only get Arkansas to .500 and be further evidence that the process Silverfield loves to talk about so much is working, but it would also give Razorback fans their first home win against an SEC opponent since Oct. 5, 2024, when UA knocked off Tennessee.

Moments of joy for those who make the trek to Fayetteville have been few and far between since. The Hogs only won once in Fayetteville last year, and that was the season opener against Alabama A&M. They're 2-2 at home this season, beating North Alabama and Tulsa and losing to Georgia and Tennessee on their home field.

Arkansas fans were desperate for an SEC win and got one against Vanderbilt. Now, they're desperate for a winning performance at home in front of what will be a raucous contingent of Hogs fans after a long day of eating Halloween candy and libations.

A loss, especially a close loss, to a decent Missouri team wouldn't be unforgivable. A win, however, would be unforgettable.

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