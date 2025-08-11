Razorbacks hoping linebacker depth more than a mirage
Arkansas relied mainly on just two linebackers in 2024. Both Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix Jr. return for a second year in the program after transferring from Georgia and Marshall respectively. As a duo, the pair accounted for 171 of the team's 187 tackles from the linebacker position.
12 of the 16 tackles came from sophomore Bradley Shaw, who is hoping to contribute more in his second season after sparingly seeing action across 12 of the 13 games.
"Playing behind those [Dix and Sorey] guys taught me a lot," Shaw said. "When they come to the sideline, I'm asking them questions, they're providing me information. I'm soaking it in and learning as much I can."
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams also remains bullish that he won't have to repeat 2024 in which two veterans carried the load for a team that finished 15th out of 16 teams in the SEC in scoring defense (25.1). Only 2-10 Mississippi State finished below the Razorbacks.
"We usually rotate four or five depending on the personnel," Williams said about the liinebacker core. They come out in 12-personnel, 21-personnel. Putting an extra Sam backer in the game. Sorey, and Dix – Shaw has been really good and Andrew Harris has been really good."
Williams hopes transfer Trent Whalen, who is in his first year at Arkansas with previous stops at Kent State and Southern Utah, can help both with the linebacker core and on special teams.
Behind the core group of four, there is a younger group of linebackers that may have not seen any time in games outside of the 70-0 blowout win last season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but benefited from just beung in the program.
"Wyatt Simmons [has] continued to blossom," Williams said. "He got a redshirted last year, then we started spring ball and he had a hamstring (injury). Now you're getting to see him get more reps. He goes hard and plays the right way. So we have some good guys there, good nucleus of guys. Then you got Tavion Wallace, who's a true freshman that's out there and he's playing with the older guys doing some different things there."
Sorey and Dix are still the core of a linebacker room that is looking to take advantage of the more aggressive nature that coach Sam Pittman promised with more blitzes on defense and force more turnovers.
"When the ball touches our hands we've got to get it," Dix said. "Picks, fumbles, recoveries, force fumbles. Just we got to get that ball out more and get it back to our offense. [We want to] create magic on our own."
Arkansas is now less than 20 days away from seein if there is more depth in the linebacker room than a year ago. The season opener against Alabama A&M is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 and will be broadcast on SEC Network.