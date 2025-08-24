Razorbacks' Jordan Young embracing role as ‘Hog’ role in secondary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Young is one of the new faces in Arkansas' rebuilt secondary that emerged as a leader from the “Hog” position.
Young played a similar hybrid role at Florida before starting at cornerback for Cincinnati and said last week that experience helped him settle into the position Razorback coaches planned for him to play.
“I got recruited here to be a Hog, but I was definitely open to playing anything in the secondary to help the Hogs win, and that just happened to be the Hog position,” Young said. “So I guess I’m very excited. It was something that I did prior in practices and stuff when I was at the University of Florida, then I switched over to corner for two years at Cincinnati. I was just happy to get back and get rolling.”
Arkansas’ “Hog” role is a nickel back position, a versatile defender that has to cover slot receivers, supporting the run and blitzing. The position is similar to what other SEC teams call the “Star” or “Money” spot.
“We’re looking for guys who can communicate, who can take coaching, and who want to compete every snap,” defensive coordinator Travis Williams said. “Jordan’s one of those guys. He leads by example, and he’s not afraid to hold his teammates accountable.”
Young, a Tampa, Fla., native, transferred to Arkansas after starting 11 games last season at Cincinnati, where he recorded his first career interception against Oklahoma. The coaching staff’s clarity about his role and the program’s culture were key factors in his decision to join the Hogs.
“The main reasons I chose the University of Arkansas was the coaching staff, my position, how I’m going to be used,” Young said. “I felt like it suited me better for the next level, and just the fanbase as well. Like, you can’t ask for a better fan base here at the University, there’s only us here, and everyone takes pride in being a Hog, and so now that I’m a Hog, so do I.”
The Razorbacks’ secondary allowed an SEC-worst 247 passing yards per game last season. Williams and his staff spent the offseason reshaping the unit, bringing in transfers and emphasizing competition at every spot.
Young said the competition for playing time at outside cornerback where Selman Bridges, Jaheim Singletary, Keshawn Davila and Kani Walker have all rotated with the first team. It has sharpened the group.
“There’s a lot of experience back there, and even the younger guys with the experience that we bring to the table and that they bring to the table and bringing them along as well,” Young said. “They’ve been playing like the older guys as well. So everybody’s just been competing their butts off, and it’s been great, and I’m excited to see it and excited to suit up with them.”
Young and his teammates say the Razorbacks’ defensive culture has shifted under Williams, now in his second year coordinating the unit.
“Since the day I got here, it felt like home,” Young said. “It felt like a real family. We don’t just talk about ball. We talk about life. We have manhood meetings with Coach T-Will and sometimes we even start our meetings off with Coach Wood and Coach Perry, just talking about life.”
The Razorbacks’ schedule will test the rebuilt secondary, including games against pass-oriented teams such as Ole Miss and LSU. Williams and his staff are relying on Young’s versatility and leadership to anchor the group.
Young has made an impression on younger teammates, including freshman cornerback Selman Bridges. “He’s always talking, always coaching,” Bridges said. “He’s helped me a ton with the mental side of the game on how to read formations, how to anticipate routes. You can tell he’s been in big games before.”
With the season opener approaching, Young said the secondary is motivated by criticism of last year’s performance and focused on improvement.
“We know what people are saying—last year wasn’t good enough,” Young said. “We’ve taken that personally. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder, and we’re ready to prove we belong.”
Young said the opportunity to play the “Hog” position in the SEC influenced his decision.
“If you can play the Hog in the SEC, you can play anywhere,” he said.
The Razorbacks hope Young’s experience and approach can help transform the secondary as they look to contend in the SEC West.
Arkansas' season opens Aug. 30 inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The game will be televised on SEC Network and fans can listen at ESPN Radio 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.