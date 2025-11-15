Razorbacks' loss to LSU just repeating what we've seen all season long
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We've seen all of this so many times this season it's really starting to get almost downright boring.
LSU fans can't read a whole lot into the 23-22 win over an Arkansas team that, well, just isn't good enough. The only two games they've won was over a SWAC team and a mediocre Sun Belt team.
They should have been even with all the problems in this one.
It was a train wreck on both sides, but probably told us how bad things have gotten with the Tigers than what's improved with the Razorbacks.
After watching the equivalent of two dogs fighting over a random bone, the only thing I was really wanting to see by halftime was the end of the game. However it came out, it came out.
But it showed us all the dysfunction going on down at LSU. Everybody around here already knew about the problems with the Hogs all season.
The thing played out about like we saw shaping up to the weak leading up to it. We knew all all along the Razorbacks couldn't play defense and the Tigers' offense probably wasn't going to be good enough to do a whole lot with it.
On the other side of the ball, the Hogs' offense was good, so is LSU's defense, particularly defensive end Harold Perkins. He has destroyed the Hogs before and doesn't appear to have slowed an awful lot.
In the end, Arkansas' defense couldn't get the Tigers' offense off the field after a missed field goal was the last gasp effort from the offense. Scott Starzyk simply pulled it wide left.
There were so many ugly things by both teams in this game, listing them all would take too long. It likely could put you to sleep.
Razorback fans deserve better than this from a football program for three straight decades in a row. That's a part of the history the Arkansas administration obviously doesn't want anyone to remember and you have to wonder is if that's so they can lower expectations now.
After watching that mess in front of the quietest gathering for an LSU game in Tiger Stadium that I've ever heard, it was just a really weird vibe to the whole game, even on television.
The stats were rather mind-boggling and pointed out just how bad this Razorback defense has fallen. We were told all spring and summer this group was drastically improved.
Maybe everybody figured out if that was correct then everybody should be fired for incompetence. The alternative was they knew and were just flat lying for months.
LSU out-gained the Hogs, 390-340. Nobody saw that coming because there wasn't a whole lot of evidence the Tigers could consistently move the ball against anybody.
While interim coach Bobby Petrino may have sealed his fate with this loss (and it may never have really been much question), it came down to the three turnovers the Hogs had.
LSU, with a quarterback that hasn't played much all year starting, didn't turn the ball over a single time.
In the end, like Petrino said later, it came down to Arkansas couldn't take advantages of opportunities they had, including on the goal-line, failing to push the ball in from inches away on a fourth down.
That isn't anything new. Razorback fans have endured it all season long.