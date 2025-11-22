Razorbacks may be closing in on next coach as search nears completion
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is nearing the finish of its search for the next head football coach, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.
Speaking on The Paul Finebaum Show, Thamel said the Razorbacks appear prepared to move quickly after several weeks of evaluating candidates.
Thamel said on the show that it “appears they’re in the final stages now,” adding that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we got some clarity on that one this weekend.” His comments line up with Arkansas’ recent pace, which accelerated after the dismissal of Sam Pittman.
Pittman was removed after six seasons and a 32-34 record. His SEC mark was 14-29. The final loss of his tenure came against Notre Dame and prompted Hogs athletic director Hunter Yurachek to make the decision to move in another direction.
Yurachek said after the loss that the effort was not close to program expectations. “It wasn’t a Razorback football performance that any of us were proud of, and that ultimately falls at the feet of the head coach,” he said.
The athletic director also noted that Pittman’s earlier years featured positive momentum despite tight losses. Over time, Yurachek said those same close losses became a sign of concern instead of growth.
“He had gotten a lot of credit for those one-score losses, but at some point I had to hold him accountable for those one-score losses as well,” he said.
Arkansas named Bobby Petrino the interim coach for the rest of the season. The decision gave the Razorbacks time to complete a full search while maintaining leadership through the final weeks.
According to the report, potential candidates include Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, South Florida head coach Alex Golesh, North Texas head coach Eric Morris, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein and Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall.
Search timeline coming into focus
Arkansas is attempting to secure its next coach quickly enough to maintain stability during the early transfer window and recruiting push. Thamel’s comments could mean they are nearing a conclusion rather than beginning a new round of interviews.
The Razorbacks have tried to match urgency with a thorough review of their options. While no frontrunner has been publicly identified, the reported list of candidates covers a variety of offensive and defensive backgrounds.
It also includes coaches with experience rebuilding programs or sustaining long-term success.
Campbell has led Iowa State for a decade and built a reputation for consistency in the Big 12. Golesh has turned South Florida into a competitive team in the American Athletic Conference. Morris is in the middle of a turnaround season at North Texas. Stein has coordinated a strong Oregon offense. Sumrall has won conference championships across multiple stops.
Arkansas has not announced whether all five were formally interviewed. The search has been one of the more private coaching processes in the SEC this season.
Pittman’s firing created a challenging transition, but the Razorbacks have maintained that the goal is steady improvement rather than a dramatic overhaul. Arkansas’ record in close games, particularly in SEC play, was a major factor in Yurachek’s decision, as he explained in his remarks.
The next coach will inherit a roster with returning talent but with clear needs on both sides of the ball. Recruiting and transfer decisions will follow quickly after the hire is announced.
Program shifts toward next phase
Arkansas is preparing for a reset as it waits for the search to end. The new coach will be expected to stabilize the roster, recruit immediately and provide a clear plan for returning to SEC contention.
Thamel’s report that clarity could come this weekend underscores how close the process appears to be. The Razorbacks could be one of the first SEC programs to finalize a post-season hire if the search concludes on that timeline.
The Hogs haven't had any comments on the search or the list of candidates. The school’s athletic department remains focused on completing the process internally before providing public updates.