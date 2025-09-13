Arkansas hopeful for Oke return as defensive line depth tested against Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has spent the week addressing one of the team’s biggest question marks: depth on the defensive line.
But there are growing indications the Razorbacks may get a key boost with senior transfer David Oke trending toward a return.
Oke has been sidelined with a knee issue since fall camp, limiting his availability in the early weeks of the season. He didn't take the field in the preseason games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State.
Pittman has stopped short of guaranteeing his participation against Ole Miss, but team officials said his progress in practice has been encouraging, and his presence could immediately stabilize the interior.
The Razorbacks have leaned on redshirt senior Cam Ball, sophomore Ian Geffrard, and senior Danny Saili in the meantime. While Ball has delivered steady play, the overall production from the unit has been limited. Pittman noted the need for more interior disruption as Arkansas heads into SEC play.
Oke’s availability could ease pressure
Oke transferred in from Abilene Christian with the expectation of providing size and physicality inside. Though he hasn’t played a snap this season, the staff has monitored his workload closely, and multiple practice sessions this week suggested he may be ready for limited action.
If Oke is cleared, he would likely join Ball as a starter with Geffrard and Saili rotating behind them. The move would reduce the reliance on recent adjustments, including the emergency shift of offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock to defensive tackle.
Pittman acknowledged Oke’s return would bring much-needed stability.
“We’ve been asking a lot of our guys inside,” Pittman said. “If we can get David back, that helps everybody.”
Adjustments remain part of the plan
Even with Oke trending in the right direction, Arkansas will continue to rely on creative depth solutions. Blackstock’s shift to defensive tackle has been one of the more significant moves. Pittman said it was driven by need rather than experiment.
“We don’t need him on the depth chart,” Pittman said. “We need him in the game.”
Arkansas is also preparing freshmen Kevin Oatis and Reginald Vaughn for live snaps if necessary. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams emphasized in fall camp the importance of having younger players ready in the SEC environment.
“You can’t predict when the moment will come, but we expect everybody in the room to be ready,” Williams said.
Ole Miss presents difficult test
Ole Miss enters Saturday with an offense known for tempo and being able to take advange of mismatches and alignment openings.
Lane Kiffin’s scheme stretches defenses with short passes and wide formations while relying on a physical run game to control tempo. That puts stress on defensive tackles to hold the line and allow linebackers to flow.
The Razorbacks generated four sacks against Arkansas State, but those came primarily from the edge. Interior pressure has been lacking, which Pittman noted in his weekly press conference.
“We’ve got to get more production out of our interior guys,” he said. “We don’t have a lot there.”
Oke’s return could be pivotal in that regard. His size and strength would give Arkansas another body to plug running lanes and collapse the pocket. For a group that has struggled to force consistent inside disruption, his availability could be the difference in Oxford.
A true gauge for Arkansas’ depth
The first two games didn't give anybody answers about how Arkansas’ defensive line will fare against SEC competition. Saturday’s game with Ole Miss will be the first real test of how well the unit can handle a faster pace and much better talent.
A lot of fans and media are somehow trying to judge what they've seen in the first two blowout wins and revise projections for the year. We won't know until Saturday night for sure.
If Oke plays, Arkansas will have the opportunity to test a bigger rotation with Ball, Geffrard, Saili, Blackstock, and Oke leading the way. If he’s unable to go, the pressure on that group, plus the freshmen, will remain heavy.
Pittman acknowledged the fine balance of workload and fatigue when facing the Rebels.
“It’s about finding ways to keep them fresh, because the pace Ole Miss plays at will wear you down,” Pittman said.
Either way, Saturday will provide clarity on whether Arkansas’ defensive line depth is improving — and whether Oke’s return can anchor the interior moving forward.
Key Takeaways
• Oke trending up: Indications are David Oke may be available, giving Arkansas needed size inside.
• Rotation options: Cam Ball, Ian Geffrard, and Danny Saili remain key, with Blackstock shifting over to help.
• Youth prepared: Freshmen Kevin Oatis and Reginald Vaughn are expected to be ready for spot duty if called upon.