Time has shown Pittman made right call to move on from popular player
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the biggest lessons Arkansas fans have had a hard time learning is to let things play out when it comes to the transfer portal.
Until this season, a big part of the exits were at Sam Pittman's urging. A few more were because the coaching staff didn't think a player was worth the money he was demanding.
Then there was tight end Luke Hasz. It never was clear to the general public as to why he was leaving.
Word afterward didn't make it sound like there was a big difference in money, and the production of tight ends at Ole Miss was roughly the same Hasz put forth during another injury riddled season in Bobby Petrino's offense at Arkansas.
Perhaps it was because, like was the case with future third round draft pick Isaac TeSlaa, Hasz thought returning quarterback Taylen Green locks in on a single receiver, making him unable to see Hasz when he's open, thus cutting down on his ability to meet his NFL Draft potential.
Whatever the reason, Arkansas fans were furious he left, blaming the situation on Pittman. They wanted him to fight harder to keep what they thought was a key player to success in 2025.
However, from Pittman's perspective, Hasz had a clear history of being unavailable or, at best, hampered by injuries. There was also a desperate need to rebuild the offensive line into a respectable unit, so there wasn't a lot of incentive to toss a big bag of money Hasz's way to convince him to stay.
Instead, the offensive staff opted to bring in multiple tight ends in hopes one would hit well enough to more than replace the previous season's production from the departed Hasz.
Well, when it comes to a straight up apples to apples comparison, Pittman made the right call letting Hasz walk. As expected, injuries again became a problem.
Before taking his first snap, reports came out Hasz suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the offseason. Sure, there was the mental game played by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin by pulling Hasz off the injury report for the Arkansas game, but nothing ever came of that dramatic comeback.
Instead, the only appearance from the former Razorback came Nov. 8 in a 49-0 blowout of The Citadel. That weekend, he put up two catches for 25 yards, then disappeared again.
It was enough to land him on CBS's list of the Top 5 transfer portal disappointments. Meanwhile, Rohan Jones, who has taken on the primary role of replacing Hasz, has logged 18 catches for 493 yards and four touchdowns with one game remaining.
Clearly, that more than outpaces what Hasz has produced this season. However, the real proof is how that compares to Hasz and his time at Arkansas.
2024 was a career high for the former tight end with 26 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. That puts Jones ahead by 169 yards while equaling Hasz's touchdown total.
It's the type of production tight ends coach Morgan Turner expected when he first turned on the tape to see if the Montana State product has what is needed to succeed in the SEC.
“Seeing the film, seeing the way he could move, seeing the way he is after the catch, and then he’s not scared in the run game,” Turner said. “He’ll go hit you and all that. It impressed me right away.”
Even No. 2 tight end Jaden Platt pushes Hasz in performance. He is having a career season with 20 catches and 291 yards receiving with a pair of touchdowns.
If Platt manages to have a slightly above average performance against Missouri, he too can surpass Hasz's career high of 324 yards receiving. Razorbacks fans were worried they couldn't find one tight end who could make up for Hasz when it turns out the offensive coaches found two.
"Platt's a great young man," interim head coach Bobby Petrino said. "He was always one of my favorites when I was [at Texas A&M]. I used to talk to him all the time. He's a very unique young man. He's extremely intelligent and extremely talented and one of the most humble young men I've ever met."
"I think our relationship was one of the reasons that we got him to transfer here. He's got a bright, bright future ahead of him in the game of football."
Needless to say, Arkansas fans may have fretted and whined when Hasz left for Ole Miss. However, with the regular season over in Oxford, it's clear Pittman made the right call to move on and let his popular tight end walk, no matter how unpopular it may have been.