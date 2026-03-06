Former Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Reaches Plea Agreement in Home Invasion Case

The legal case stemming from the December arrest of former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore came to a close on Friday.

Moore pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device. In exchange, several more severe charges against him, including felony home invasion, were dropped.

Moore was fired from his role at Michigan in December of 2025 after an internal investigation revealed “credible evidence” of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Shortly after his firing, Moore was alleged to have entered the dwelling “of a victim with whom Mr. Moore had a dating relationship,” according to local prosecutors. He was detained by police and later charged.

Following the plea agreement, Moore’s attorney Ellen Michaels gave a statement to media at the courthouse.

“From the beginning we maintained the felony stalking charge and the entry without permission charge, all the charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law,” Michaels read. “The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning.



“Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

Moore will be sentenced in Washtenaw County Court on April 14. While he could face up to a year in prison, other reports citing attorneys unrelated to the case have indicated that they do not expect him to serve any time.

